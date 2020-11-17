Payette City Hall goes on quarantine

A sign posted on the front door of Payette City Hall notifies residents of its closure on Monday. Three city staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to City Clerk Mary Cordova.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — It’s not business as usual for Payette City Hall this morning; The latest to be hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no business is being conducted today at City Hall as a result of several city staff members being quarantined with the virus, according to City Clerk Mary Cordova.

“Over the weekend, there were three people who tested positive that work at the City … and not in positions that regularly work with the public,” wrote Cordova in a Monday, Nov. 16 email.

As a result of this and the state of Idaho returning to stage two of its reopening plan, City Hall is to remain closed to foot traffic. A sign posted on the front door on Monday read, “City Hall is closed due to COVID-19 … Thank you for your patience!”

The Payette City Council regular meeting scheduled for Monday was cancelled.

“To protect our employees and citizens we believe it is prudent to cancel any scheduled meetings this week,” Cordova added. “We have no staff and quarantined officials, hence no meeting. Everything on the agenda for [Nov. 16] is postponed to the next regular meeting on Dec. 10.”

City Hall will reopen by appointment or over the telephone starting Wednesday, Nov. 18.

