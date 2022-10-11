PAYETTE — The American Legion Post 33 Hall has had its original flooring for the more than 40 years the facility has been in service to the Western Treasure Valley. That is, until today.

Several dozen volunteers, including over 20 volunteers from The Home Depot, are reporting to the hall today to remove the facility’s original flooring and lay down new. Multiple volunteers will “man the saws” to cut planking for the project as the new floors are laid.



