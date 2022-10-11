PAYETTE — The American Legion Post 33 Hall has had its original flooring for the more than 40 years the facility has been in service to the Western Treasure Valley. That is, until today.
Several dozen volunteers, including over 20 volunteers from The Home Depot, are reporting to the hall today to remove the facility’s original flooring and lay down new. Multiple volunteers will “man the saws” to cut planking for the project as the new floors are laid.
The project will see laminate floors laid throughout the facility, replacing linoleum, carpet and tiles which have seen better days. The project is funded through several grants awarded in 2020, including $250 from Idaho Central Credit Union, $500 from Truckstop.com and $10,000 through a Home Depot Community Grant.
Post 33 Commander Gary Duff spent much of his later years giving his time to the community. He helped get the reflooring project started.
“Two and a half years ago, Late Commander Gary Duff approached me with the need to replace the flooring in the Payette American Legion Post #33. After reviewing the flooring needs at the Post, I wrote multiple Grants for funding,” recalled Nancy Hollis, project grant writer in an Oct. 5 email. “Home Depot in Ontario, Nampa and Boise agreed to come together to complete the project as a region project with each store providing ‘boots on the ground’ with over 20 volunteers working on the floors. Having a regional project out in the Payette (or rural) area is a huge effort.”
State and local officials are to be present throughout the day, as are grant representative and legion members for photos and lunch, which is being hosted by the legion and sponsored by various local businesses including Albertsons and Subway, according to Hollis.
“In this grant process, Operation Grateful Hearts from Boise was involved two and a half years ago when the project started, as I have written all the Grants for OHG throughout the past four years. Since 2020, organizers of OGH have decided to support veterans and families in the Boise & surrounding areas more than the rural areas. Because my husband [Ron] & I reside in the Payette area, we have been focused more on the rural areas.”
Ron is a disabled veteran, who lost his left leg as a result of an explosion during his active duties. The couple are involved in many projects with Operation Grateful Hearts.
Hollis notes that to date, the legion has not been billed for any portion of the project. She has continued the project since Duff died in April.
“It has been a very heartbreaking event for our local area. Since Gary passed, I have been working with the American Legion Commanders to complete this grant project.”
