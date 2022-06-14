By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — A former Payette resident is looking to recruit readers for his debut novel: “Site Alpha: Eyes in the Dark, Book One.” In the book, an agent at a secret organization near Phoenix, Arizona completes her training in time to become a trainer as someone or something threatens the local cryptid and human populations.
The eponymous base, Site Alpha, was the first big operations hub built by agency run by the Rogers family. The group running it refers to themselves as “the family,” despite few Rogers family members being still alive.
The author, Neal Romriell, told the newspaper in an email on June 7 that his time growing up in Idaho served as the basis for his story.
“Growing up in Idaho, I’d go camping with friends and family in the mountains,” wrote Romriell. “There was so much unexplored territory (at least to 10-year-old me) that it really felt like anything could be out there. Even if Bigfoot wasn’t real, you could image a creature like that staying hidden from the prying eyes of humanity.”
He said he had aspired to write a novel since he was in high school. The opportunity to put his proverbial pen to paper, though, came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When COVID closed everything in early 2020, my wife and daughters encouraged me to give writing another try, which resulted in me completing my first novel.”
Romriell explains that the main character, Charlotte, sees her life change quickly as she trains recruits and makes an unlikely friend in her trainer, Senior Agent Sally DeRosa, while serving at Site Alpha.
“Charlotte’s recruits are all recent high school graduates. They come from a variety of locations, Boston, Ohio, Georgia, Washington D.C. Each brings their own skills, and attitude, to the group. When someone, or something, begins threatening the local cryptid and human populations, the recruits are drawn into Site Alpha’s struggles. Asked to step up, some will thrive, while others will be brought to their breaking point.
And as it turns out, there are other agencies who are aware of the cryptids.
“A rival group of sorts, known as the Griffins, have been at odds with the Rogers for decades. A member of the Griffins, who just happens to have some history with Agent DeRosa, is encountered during the course of the story.
“Site Alpha” is aimed at new adult readers, those who have recently graduated high school — around the same age as Charlotte’s recruits.
“They are being asked to make important decisions, learn new skills, and teach each other, all while distancing themselves from their former ‘young adult’ lives. During the course of the story, we see the characters deal with the loss of friends and family, grief and injury. But they also gain new friends, overcome conflict, and grow as individuals in addition to growing as a team.”
Charlotte’s recruits come from all over the U.S. to work for the Rogers family.
Even though he no longer lives in the Western Treasure Valley, Romriell said it remains a major part of his life.
“Many of my friends and family do still live in Idaho,” he added.
“Site Alpha” is available for pre-order now in physical and digital formats through most online retailers such as Amazon (amazon.com) or Barnes & Noble (bn.com). It officially goes on sale worldwide on June 28.
For more information on Romriell or “Site Alpha,” visit nealromriell.com.
