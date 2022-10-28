Payette Airport agreement gets a review for first time since 2007

The Payette Airport with several airplanes parked on the apron and a hangar available for sale is pictured on Tuesday. Airport Commission Chairman Frazer Peterson approached the Payette County Board of Commissioners on Monday to update the airport’s joint powers agreement with the city of Payette and the county, the last update having taken place 15 years ago.
PAYETTE — Payette Airport Commission Chairman Frazer Peterson spent a portion of his busy Monday with the Payette County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting. Peterson was accompanied to this meeting by Payette Mayor Craig Jensen.
The primary purpose of the meeting was to update the airport’s cooperative joint-powers agreement with the city of Payette and Payette County for fiscal contributions to the airport, including with updated signatures. The present agreement, dated July 2, 2007, shows the signatures of then-Mayor Douglas Henderson, retired County Clerk Betty Dressen and the late Commissioner Marc Shigeta.
In his agenda request, Peterson said he seeks to continue the arrangement of the city and county each contributing equal amounts of money, based on a jointly approved budget. Most of the airport’s funding comes from the state and grants.”
“The funds shall be paid to the city by the county no later than Oct. 31 each year,” according to agreement documents obtained by the newspaper on Monday.
“The city does not receive any federal funding for the airport. Weiser does, Ontario does – we’re just not big enough,” said Peterson. “Quite honestly, we don’t want that to happen, anyway. Although they give us a lot of money, it’s like a 95-5% split. Once they give you that money, they tell you exactly how you’re going to spend it.”
He noted such would include fencing with concertina (barbed) wire and gates.
“Very not friendly to the public,” he added. “They call [such an arrangement] a public location, but unless you’re a pilot and you have codes, you can’t get in. We don’t want that.”
Despite not having federal funds, Peterson said the airport’s ability to sell airplane fuel has allowed it to maintain financial solvency. It was a hard-fought battle to achieve this, he testified.
“Payette Airport used to be a total drain. It now financially takes care of itself. The parks obviously can’t, I don’t think the pool can.”
He noted the airport continues to attract potential clients wanting to build new hangars at the airport, desiring to avoid waiting in line to set up in Boise or Caldwell.
“We’ve got an application for $200,000 to put [two] taxiways in. If you know anything about hangars, people are begging for hangars. Boise, right now, has a waiting list of 110 people. In the last 12 months there was one opening, and you can ask anything you want for your hangar for rent. It’s ridiculous.”
Noteworthy is that one newly-built hangar at Payette is available for sale, according to Peterson. The planned taxiways would be built on land at the south end of the airport. The city presently owns the 80 acres on which the taxiways would be built.
The issue with welcoming new hangars in that part of the airport is a lack of infrastructure to build, he said.
“We don’t have power and water in those locations. You can get power to them, water is a whole other issue, and we probably won’t have water for some time, because you’d have to tap into it.”
Commissioner Reece Hrizuk admitted he was not fully aware that the agreement was in place.
“It’s not an exorbitant amount of money, it’s just enough to keep the operation running,” Peterson added.
He said one prominent client of the airport is Snake River Oil & Gas Co-owner Richard Brown.
“Mr. Brown has a home in Hailey,” he said. “He could fly in a Leer jet and land in Ontario, he does not. He flies a 210, which burns our gas, parks in our tie down, uses our little courtesy car … and he goes around and does millions of dollars worth of business in the county. He loves Payette Airport.”
Existing renovations to the airport include runway resurfacing and a new taxiway already installed. In the near future, Person said the airport will receive a new rotating beacon at a cost of $25,000 to be paid for with state funds.
“This little airport has turned into quite the gem, and we don’t want to lose it. There’s tons of finance that goes in and out of that airport … There’s the old saying that people with suitcases full of money do not show up in buses, they fly in.”
As this was not an action item on the board’s meeting agenda, no action was taken during this meeting. Hrizuk said this matter would be revisited at a future meeting.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
