Paramedics to purchase new gurney for new ambulance

A Payette County Paramedics ambulance is parked in Fruitland, as pictured on Thursday. The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare has awarded the agency $25,010 towards a new power gurney for its forthcoming new ambulance, the remainder of which the agency will cover.
FRUITLAND — During its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland City Council reviewed a memo from Payette County Ambulance Director Rick Funk, which sought its permission to participate in an Idaho Department of Health & Welfare Emergency Medical Services agency vehicle and equipment grant. The grant has awarded the agency $25,010 towards the purchase of a new Stryker power gurney and load system kit, which will be installed in its forthcoming new ambulance.
The total cost of the gurney and load system is $43,474, with the agency being responsible for the remaining $18,474 after grant monies.
“I am still waiting to hear for the final cost of our new ambulance, however I do believe we will have enough in [its related] line item to cover” the purchase, wrote Funk in the memo.
Funk applied for the grant in May.
Councilor Kari peterson moved to approve acceptance of the grant, seconded by Councilor Ed Pierson. The council voted in favor of the approval.
Further details on the new ambulance were unavailable as of press time.
