Parade planned for Grizzlies’ homecoming

FRUITLAND — Plans for Fruitland High School’s 2021 homecoming weekend now include a parade through downtown Fruitland on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. As explained to the Fruitland City Council during its regular meeting on Sept. 27 by Audrey Saba, student council president, the parade would need a partial closure of Southwest Third Street, and a portion of South Colorado Avenue.
In requesting the closure, Saba told the council that she had already spoken to officials from Treasure Valley Classical Academy to coordinate priorities for the parade. Oct. 15 is a non-student day at both schools.
“We are hopeful to get permission to host [the parade]; That is a day the Fruitland School District does not have school, that is why we are wanting to have that on that Friday,” said Saba. “If approved, we were hoping to have the city provide a police car to lead the parade, as well as close the parade.”
She also asked for participation by the Fruitland Fire Department. According to Tanya Ward, student council advisor, this is the first such parade Fruitland High has held during homecoming in more than 15 years.
Saba noted that all Fruitland High athletics teams are invited to be involved in the parade, as are clubs such as FFA and STEM. She further noted some clubs are combining efforts to construct floats for the parade.
Further, Saba noted that Stateline Auto Ranch staff has stepped up to help with the parade.
“We are hoping that they’re going to carry our homecoming royalty in some cars and kind of sponsor it,” she said, adding she has contacted 10 local businesses for help with the parade.
City Engineer Jerry Campbell said the city can provide traffic control devices to allow for the safe use of Southwest Third Avenue.
“You don’t hear much about homecoming anymore … like you used to in the old days,” said Campbell, noting the boost in community spirit can benefit students and the community.
Police Chief J.D. Huff agreed the parade is a good idea, noting that efforts to get the district in the city’s Spring Fair Parade.
“I think this might be a … good way to get that started again,” said Huff, who said he could accommodate Saba’s request.
Council President Kari Peterson said the topic of rebuilding community spirit has long been a goal of hers.
“I’m really glad that this is something that’s on the docket, because that’s actually something we’ve been talking a lot about, is how we can get our town into the school spirit and that pride back that seems like we’ve been taking for granted,” said Peterson.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve Saba’s request, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The vote to approve was unanimous, 4-0.
