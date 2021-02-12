Parade of Champions goes virtual for first semester winners

PAYETTE — With COVID-19 remaining at large, and group gatherings still remaining restricted, the Payette School District Board of Trustees voted during its January regular meeting to move its Second Quarter Parade of Champions to an online video format. Trustees brought awards to over 110 students individually and pictures were taken to be included in a slideshow for parents, teachers and students to watch.
While Gov. Brad Little moved Idaho to stage three of his Stay Healthy Order on Feb. 2, it wasn’t soon enough to plan an in-person event, according to Superintendent Robin Gilbert.
“We made the virtual Parade of Champions decision the first part of January when were in stage two,” wrote Gilbert in an email Wednesday. “Parade of Champions is a big event that takes weeks to identify, create letters to mail to parents to invite them to the celebration. It was not something we could cancel or change last minute. So our virtual decision was the best we could do and was a great showing to other students in the buildings as we awarded the medals.”
In a Wednesday email, Board Clerk Barbara Choate noted that the best goodies students received for this parade were “the board members in the classroom and the fame generated from being on the [school district] webpage.”
According to GIlbert, the board will make its decision on whether the spring event for grades K-5 will be held in person or virtually during its March board meeting.
“Our hope is to be live and currently I see no reason that can not take place since gyms are opening up for basketball games and wrestling.”
