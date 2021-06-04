Overnight closure on I-84 between Eagle Road and I-184 Monday for work near Cloverdale

BOISE – Interstate 84 will be closed between Eagle Road and I-184 (The Connector) for three hours overnight Monday, June 7 to allow Idaho Power crews to work over the roadway.
Idaho Power will be removing the netting strung over I-84 adjacent to Cloverdale Road. The netting was in place while the utility replaced power lines over the roadway. I-84 will be closed in both direction from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday, June 7 to allow for the removal.
During this closure, ITD crews will also be removing part of a damaged overhead sign west of the Cloverdale Overpass. The sign will be replaced at a later date and should only require overnight lane closures, not a full closure.
During the closure, I-84 traffic will be diverted to local roads. Eastbound traffic will exit at Eagle Road (Exit 46), travel along Overland Road, and re-enter the Interstate at Cole/Overland (Exit 50). Westbound I-84 and I-184 traffic will be detoured at Cole/Overland and Franklin Road (Exit 1) respectively. They will travel on Franklin Road and re-enter the Interstate at Eagle Road.
The Ada County Highway District will be actively managing signal timing on Overland and Franklin Roads during the closure to maximize the efficiency of those routes. ITD recommends the traveling public plan trips around the closure time or anticipate significant delays through the closure area.
For questions about Idaho Power’s project, contact Sven Berg, Idaho Power Corporate Communications Specialist, at sberg@idahopower.com or (208) 388-2905.
