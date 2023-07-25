Officials see additional costs, delay on crosswalk project

A crosswalk in front of New Plymouth Elementary School is pictured in June 2023. The cost of related curb construction has brought the bill for the citywide project to $235,062, while delays in getting flashing beacons for select crosswalks will delay completion to approximately Sept. 30.
NEW PLYMOUTH — As New Plymouth public works crews continue to improve crosswalk safety within the city, they also find themselves having to make several repairs to city sidewalks as they prepare to install crosswalk beacons. At the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on July 17, the council reviewed a change order on the project — its second — to account for installation of 20 linear feet of 18-inch curb as part of the project.
The curb addition is to act as a retaining wall behind a mid-block pedestrian ramp being placed in front of New Plymouth High School, according to change order documents obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday.
The original contract price for the project was listed at $188,364. A previous change order added $45,100 to this contract, with this second change order adding $1,598 for a new contract price of $235,062.
With these two change orders, substantial completion is expected to be done by Sept. 30, with the project ready for final payment on Oct. 10.
Councilor Bill Warnke moved to approve the change order, seconded by Councilor Cora Kurth. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 3-0.
A comment request to City Engineer Andy Gehrke regarding the change orders was pending as of press time. The project is funded with a mix of state funding and funds from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.
The arrival of flashing beacons ordered from CurtisCleanSweep to be installed as part of the city-wide project are delayed until Sept. 1, due to availability. According to the change order documents, no cost time extension is anticipated due to this delay.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.