Officials see additional costs, delay on crosswalk project

A crosswalk in front of New Plymouth Elementary School is pictured in June 2023. The cost of related curb construction has brought the bill for the citywide project to $235,062, while delays in getting flashing beacons for select crosswalks will delay completion to approximately Sept. 30.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

NEW PLYMOUTH — As New Plymouth public works crews continue to improve crosswalk safety within the city, they also find themselves having to make several repairs to city sidewalks as they prepare to install crosswalk beacons. At the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on July 17, the council reviewed a change order on the project — its second — to account for installation of 20 linear feet of 18-inch curb as part of the project.

The curb addition is to act as a retaining wall behind a mid-block pedestrian ramp being placed in front of New Plymouth High School, according to change order documents obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday. 



