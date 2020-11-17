No formal tree lighting this year

The New Plymouth Christmas tree lighting ceremony, as seen in Dec. 2019. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal ceremony this year.

NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regularly scheduled meeting, the New Plymouth City Council heard from City Clerk and Treasurer Danielle Painter about the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and why it won’t be happening this year.

The city’s annual event typically takes place on Dec. 1.

Painter said that with state government delivering more mandates regarding the spread of COVID-19 and “with everything that is going on” her recommendation for the city was to cancel this year’s formal tree lighting ceremony.

Councilors Kurth and Balcer both agreed with Painter that holding the event this year would not be a good idea.

Painter went on to say that even though there won’t be a formal event like in years past, kids are still welcome to hang ornaments on the tree, but “they will have to do it on their own time.”

She also said that the tree will still be lit, there just won’t be an event to accompany the lighting.

