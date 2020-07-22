Nikita Clark appointed to Airport Commission

PAYETE - At their regular meeting on July 20, the Payette City Council voted to approve the appointment of Nikita Clark to the vacancy of alternate on the Payette Airport Commission. The position was last held by David Koeppen, and has been vacant since his death in a plane crash near La Grande, Ore. in Sept. 2019.
Clark’s appointment was made by Mayor Jeff Williams.
In the agenda for this meeting, Deputy City Clerk Bobbie Black made the recommendation for the City Council to approve Clark’s appointment.
Councilor Ray Wickersham made the motion to approve the appointment, with Councilor Mike Kee seconding. A roll call vote to approve was unanimous.
