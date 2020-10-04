Next Steps Idaho connects students and adults to careers

BOISE – Gov. Brad Little is calling on Idahoans of all ages to explore easy-to-find training and college and career opportunities on the recently upgraded web site NextSteps.Idaho.Gov, which now includes not only information for high school students but also adult workers looking for new training or a career change.
“Our investments in resources that help Idaho students and workers plan for their careers is more important than ever. The global pandemic has rattled the workforce, creating changes in how we work, what employers need, and for some, the realization that a career change was needed anyway,” Little said. “Whether you’re 15 or 55 or any age in between, the retooled Next Steps Idaho web site is a resource for you as you plan for your future.”
Next Steps Idaho walks users through career options, connects them to education and training resources, shows students the steps they should take each year starting in eighth grade to plan for postsecondary education and training, and includes other helpful planning tools.
Little proclaimed October “Next Steps Month,” saying, “every Idaho student and adult has talents, aptitudes, interests, and a promising future, and Next Steps Idaho helps them discover theirs.”
The web site is hosted by the Idaho State Board of Education. The improvements to the online resource were made possible with financial support from the Idaho Workforce Development Council, which worked with employers and government agencies on the project.
