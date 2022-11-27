Newcomer Anne-Marie Kelso comes with prosecution and farming experience

PAYETTE — With a new commissioner comes plenty of law experience, as well as farming experience. But as as Anne-Marie Kelso told the newspaper in an interview on Nov. 21, there’s more to joining the Payette County Board of Commissioners; There’s ensuring the county’s future.
In her comments to the newspaper, Kelso shared about her experience as a county prosecutor and how that plays into her new role.
“I worked for the county previously, from 1998 until 2016, as a prosecutor,” said Kelso. “It was hard; Being a prosecutor, it’s all so challenging but also very rewarding.”
As a newcomer to the board, Kelso said she has observed “a lot of issues” that will need to be faced.
“I felt like I had the experience and knowledge necessary to address those issues; Preservation of ag land, retention and recruitment at the [Payette County] Sheriff’s Office to make sure that it’s properly staffed” are two examples she named.
Presently, Kelso believes the board manages the county very well.
“I think they done a great job on planning and zoning, and the new comprehensive plan.”
She adds that serving as a prosecutor gave her the chance to be a civil adviser to Payette County officials.
“I worked on planning and zoning as a prosecutor in my civil capacity, wrote a lot of reason statements … I handled appeals with the [Idaho] Supreme Court. I also have a background in tax appeals; I helped the commissioners [with appeals at] the Board of Equalization. I also did a tax appeal with the Supreme Court.”
Kelso has lived in Payette County for 40 years. She has been married for 25 years, and has two adult daughters and three dogs which include a rescue dog.
“We’re on our second rescue dog … We love the rescue dogs. They’re wonderful.”
Her family owns a home with a small acreage, on which she has grown various crops including various corn types such as field corn and popcorn. When asked about her experience growing popcorn, Kelso said it’s largely down to time and temperature … and hoping for good weather conditions.
“Our last popcorn crop … I thinks it’s not quite dry enough, so I’ve got it out drying right now,” she said. “It stays on a lot longer, and when the corn sort of falls … is usually when popcorn is ready.”
Kelso noted that the weather in 2022 has been unusual, with particularly cold spring and fall seasons and a humid summer complicating the process.
“I’m not sure if that affected it or not, but we’ll find out if it dries properly.”
Kelso’s takes over for the remainder of Georgia Hanigan’s term, which runs through 2024.
