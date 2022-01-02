New year, new look, new IE!

PAYETTE COUNTY
Does anything look different to you? It should, as your Independent-Enterprise has been fully redesigned for 2022.
This new layout was devised by reporter Corey Evan, utilizing his available time for the task over the last six months.
So, why did we decide to make such a change now? We wanted to demonstrate that we remain committed to our Payette County readers now and into the future.
“I wanted to create an IE that reflects the character of Payette County, as a whole,” said Evan in pitching what he calls a “retro-modern” design. “I’ve always felt that this paper needed to look more like a community newspaper. While the old layout is a good one, its appearance just seemed to me like it was ‘big city’ in feeling.”
Evan said this opportunity gave him the chance to express his creativity in a lasting manner.
“I like making stuff, especially in the art department. It’s just in my DNA to create things.”
This new layout is the first such change to come to “Payette County’s newspaper” since Nov. 2002. What a great way to kick off our 131st volume, right?
“When Corey Evan joined the Argus in September of 2019, it was just a couple months after the Argus had went through a redesign. Shortly after his arrival, he and I chatted sometimes about freshening up the look, but as COVID-19 did with most things, it put a screeching halt to most things normal, leaving many ideas on the back-burner while we raced to keep up with all the pandemic news we needed to deliver. At the same time, it changed how we delivered Payette County’s news to its audience,” said Editor Leslie Thompson on Tuesday.
“Now that things have eased up a bit, for the past few months in his spare moments, Evan has been working on putting a modern spin on the Independent-Enterprise news pages, on which the community has relied since 1890,” she said.
“We are continually evaluating how we can best present the news, never forgetting that the Independent-Enterprise is an important brand for us and has been a vitally important publication for the Western Treasure Valley,” said publisher Brad Bailey on Dec. 24. “We are changing the look for a more modern appearance, and to give us more space for content, while still maintaining the IE’s strong presence in every newspaper.”
Following are just a few of the elements that went into this rethink of our print product:
The logo
This is not a name change; Throughout the newspaper’s history, it has been referred to as the IE by readers and staff. This new iteration of our current logo is merely a variant thereof, intended as a nod to this historic reference.
The tile format of this logo reflects the modern era, in which computer technology influences just about every area of our lives, and is now in most of our pockets. This logo also reflects changes made in this layout. Speaking of which …
Headline first
Reformatting our logo into a tile also means we can move the day’s top story closer to the top of the page and the top of your attention. More room for more content means we can bring you more of the stories and content that matter to you.
Modern look,
classic feel
In redesigning this paper, Evan researched past volumes of the IE for inspiration. He found inspiration for our headline font amid the layouts of the 1970s and 1980s, which used a simple, classic headline font.
We adapted this look for today, while aiming to reflect the character of Payette County. This layout aims to speak to the hearts of our small-town audience. That said, there are a few modern touches.
The rounded edges of certain page elements echo the technological age we live in. It is this simple design characteristic that we hope will be pleasing to the eyes of all of our readers. We aim to encourage young readers to pick up a copy, while those that have been reading the IE long before them get a fresh reading experience.
’Round Town
returns
In past volumes, mainly through the 50s, 60s and 70s, the IE had a feature called ’Round Town, in which more trivial happenings around Payette were highlighted. We have reimagined this element as another route for you to share your photos of what’s happening ’round town.
It can be anything fun, like birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries, school photos, construction photos, throwing snowballs at each other or making a splash when the warmer weather comes back.
We wish to see more of your photos! Send them to Corey Evan at coreye@argusobserver.com, with “’Round Town” in the subject line. Photos will run as space and time allows.
Technology changes
Advances in technology have forced journalistic organizations coast-to-coast to update themselves, from their print appearance to their online presence. As we had used our previous layout for 19 years, we’re no different.
The latest update to our office software has forced some changes to the Argus Observer, which you may have already noticed. For example, Adobe software will no longer support “Type 1” font families (specific character styles) going forward, instead encouraging the development of “True Type” font families. While this has presented us challenges going forward, it’s also a blessing in disguise as it gives us a chance to experiment with fonts that work with one another.
Just coming off the holiday season, we should realize that blessing right away.
We realize that change can be difficult. After all, COVID-19 caused all of us to change many of the things we do every day. We held off of changing our layout when we folded the IE into the pages of the Argus Observer, because we wanted to make sure we preserve the focus and character of your newspaper. We’re doing this for you, and we wanted to take time to make sure we did it right.
We await your feedback on our new look! Send your feedback to editor@argusobserver.com.
It isn’t always printed in color, but we hope we have properly honored the IE’s colorful history, which started over 131 years ago.
