New year, new band, new instruments

The Payette High School marching band is pictured in this May 16, 2022 photo. The band will make more than two dozen new instruments available to students for the 2023-24 school year, with two grants paying for the bulk of the new instruments and donations from the public making used instruments available as well.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

PAYETTE — During the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on July 10, Payette Band Director Eric Held reported during a citizens comments segment that efforts to locate money for new musical instruments had hit the right notes. Held applied for grant monies from the Expand Arts Access in Rural Public Schools Grant and the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation to help the department replace its aging collection of instruments.

According to meeting minutes obtain by the newspaper on Tuesday, each of the grants have awarded $15,000 for purchasing instruments for the programs at McCain Middle School and Payette High School. On May 24, Held told the newspaper he expects the band program’s enrollment to reach 170 for the 2023-24 school year.



