New year, new band, new instruments

The Payette High School marching band is pictured in this May 16, 2022 photo. The band will make more than two dozen new instruments available to students for the 2023-24 school year, with two grants paying for the bulk of the new instruments and donations from the public making used instruments available as well.
PAYETTE — During the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on July 10, Payette Band Director Eric Held reported during a citizens comments segment that efforts to locate money for new musical instruments had hit the right notes. Held applied for grant monies from the Expand Arts Access in Rural Public Schools Grant and the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation to help the department replace its aging collection of instruments.
According to meeting minutes obtain by the newspaper on Tuesday, each of the grants have awarded $15,000 for purchasing instruments for the programs at McCain Middle School and Payette High School. On May 24, Held told the newspaper he expects the band program’s enrollment to reach 170 for the 2023-24 school year.
“At least 75% of our instruments are 40-plus years old (I have a French horn in the school from 1920),” he said at that time. “They are wearing out and instrument manufacturers don’t make parts for many of those instruments, leading to issues repairing instruments.”
In an email Wednesday afternoon, Held clarified that the exact amount from Expand grant was $14,999, and the Cunningham grant is $15,000 exactly.
“We know for sure that we are getting six flutes, six clarinets, one bass clarinet, two alto saxophones, one tenor saxophone, two trumpets, four trombones, and one tuba” he wrote. “We are also getting a dozen mouthpieces to help upgrade some of the instruments we already have. We are waiting on quotes from various vendors so we can see if we can get any more instruments. At least 23 new instruments will be in the hands of Payette students.”
Held said the band department’s outreach, seeking help from the community in the form of any available used instruments has yielded several donations: Two flutes, one clarinet and two trumpets.
“We are always happy to [get] instruments that people have to use … We can always use new and used wind instruments as school district instruments wear out.”
When asked about the projection of 170 band members coming in when school resumes on Aug. 15 and 16, Held said those numbers have held.
“It’s hard to tell over the summer the exact number of students, but the projection has stayed the same as far as I can tell. We will know for sure after the first few days of school when kids are signed up for classes.”
Held said the new instruments are to be made available to students in August.
A comment request to district officials is pending as of press time. However, the board meeting minutes state, “The board congratulated Mr. Held and thanked him for the work to locate and apply for the grants to help our students.”
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
