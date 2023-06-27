New well under construction near sports park

Construction vehicles are seen in motion on the construction site of a new water well in the northeast corner of Payette Thursday afternoon. The well is aimed at increasing the city’s water delivery capacity by 500 gallons per minute, especially as another well is producing less water than it used to.
PAYETTE — As the Western Treasure Valley continues to grow, work to help infrastructure keep up with said growth continues to progress. In the city of Payette, a new water well is being constructed at the northeast end of town near the Payette Fire Station.
The construction site for the new well is tucked away behind housing developments and the Payette Sports Park. In an email Friday afternoon, City Treasurer Mary Cordova said the new well is aimed at providing an additional 500 gallons per minute of capacity to Payette’s water delivery system.
“Growing population leads to more demand,” she wrote. “We have been planning this project for about three years. During that time, we have also seen a decline in production in one of our other wells.”
The project is expected to cost $600,000; City officials have earmarked $200,000 for the project through the city’s water budget, with $400,000 coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Construction on the project is being performed by Digwell Idaho of Parma, to which the contract for the project was awarded on May 1. It is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.
Noteworthy is that the well is situated west of the former site of the Payette Brickyard, a building material manufacturer which operated in the early part of the 20th century.
