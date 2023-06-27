New well under construction near sports park

Construction vehicles are seen in motion on the construction site of a new water well in the northeast corner of Payette Thursday afternoon. The well is aimed at increasing the city’s water delivery capacity by 500 gallons per minute, especially as another well is producing less water than it used to.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — As the Western Treasure Valley continues to grow, work to help infrastructure keep up with said growth continues to progress. In the city of Payette, a new water well is being constructed at the northeast end of town near the Payette Fire Station.

The construction site for the new well is tucked away behind housing developments and the Payette Sports Park. In an email Friday afternoon, City Treasurer Mary Cordova said the new well is aimed at providing an additional 500 gallons per minute of capacity to Payette’s water delivery system.



Tags

Load comments