PAYETTE — The Payette School District Board of Trustees’ annual business meeting on Monday saw a full slate of business to take care of in the Galleon Room at Presidio Alternative School. The first matter of business the board took care of was who would be the ones to take care of the board’s business.
Andy Kirkendall was sworn in as Trustee for his second term on the board, as was Barbara Wilson for her first term.
With the departure of Ethan Mittelstadt from the board at the end of 2021 came a vacancy for the district’s zone 1. Three applicants filed to be interviewed for the vacancy.
During this meeting, the board interviewed Payette High School golf coach John Thebo and real estate agent Markita Williams for the opening. A third applicant withdrew their application during this meeting.
“My kids go to [Payette High School] now, and I want to make this school [district] as good as possible for them and other kids,” Thebo told the board during his interview.
“The board and community are connected; The school is in the community, so they both need to work together. I’m motivated because I want to see Payette be a great school district and be known throughout the state for being great,” said Williams during her interview.
Following the interview, Trustees expressed their appreciation for these applicants, noting that both are Payette High alumni.
“Do you know how happy that makes me?” said Trustee Candita Strong. “It just makes me so happy to see that it’s Payette graduates coming back. I just want to thank [the applicants] for that, and thank you for the time and interest in putting back into the community, because it’s so worth it.”
“It is very nice to have three people who were interested in this … vacant position,” said Kirkendall. “Usually you don’t get a lot of involvement until something bad happens.”
“It’s not an easy job, it’s a really hard job … It’s awesome that you would do that for your community,” added Trustee Terrie Shurte.
“I’m a Payette graduate too, way older than all of you people,” said Wilson. “I’m excited for everybody!”
Strong moved to nominate Thebo for the opening, seconded by Shurte. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
Kirkendall was originally appointed at-large for zone 5 in April 2019 before being reassigned to zone 3. Kirkendall, Thebo and Wilson all have four year terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2025.
In
other
board
matters
Shurte moved to nominate Kirkenall to return as board chairman for 2022, seconded by Strong. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
Kirkendall moved to appoint himself to the board’s negotiations committee. As this motion did not require a vote of the board, it carried.
Prior to selecting Thebo for the board vacancy, the board also set its regular meeting days and times for 2022, choosing to continue holding its regular meetings every second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Galleon Room. Shurte moved to approve this schedule, seconded by Strong. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
Meeting agendas will continue to be posted two business days in advance at the district office, Presidio Alternative School and online at payetteschools.org until the completion of the Presidio campus remodel. At that time, the district office will relocate inside of Presidio, thus eliminating posting of agendas at its present site at that time.
Strong moved to approve this action on meeting postings, seconded by Shurte. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
