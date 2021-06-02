New trial court administrator appointed for Idaho’s Third Judicial District

BOISE — Jamie Robb has been appointed by the Idaho Supreme Court as the new trial court administrator for Idaho’s Third Judicial District. She is expected to start on June 21.
A trial court administrator plays a key management role in Idaho’s court system. The state is divided into seven judicial districts, each of which is overseen by an administrative district judge. The trial court administrator assists that judge in managing court operations. They also help implement policies, programs and other directives, including those passed down from the Idaho Supreme Court.
Since May 2016, Robb has been the assistant to the trial court administrator in the First Judicial District, comprising the northernmost part of Idaho’s Panhandle. Prior to that, she worked for judges in the First District as a clerk and later, assistant.
In this new role with the Third District, she will help manage courts in Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties. The region encompasses a wide variety of court situations and needs and has seen growing demand for judicial services; the Legislature recently approved adding one new district judge and two new magistrate judges for Canyon County.
Robb succeeds Doug Tyler, who resigned April 21 to pursue another opportunity.
“I am thrilled for the chance to serve the Third District and its residents,” Robb said. “I look forward to building relationships and advancing fair, accessible court services in a new area of the state.”
Robb is known for her deep understanding of the workings and purpose of Idaho’s Judicial Branch, and her ability to solve challenges that threaten the proper delivery of court services. In the First District, she brought an inclusive and team-based approach to serving the needs of Idahoans, whether arranging for interpreter services or answering questions on courtroom technology.
Trial court administrators are directly overseen by their district’s administrative judge and statewide Administrative Director of the Courts Sara Omundson. Robb’s reputation shows the care and attention she will bring to the Third District, said Omundson and Administrative District Judge George Southworth.
“I welcome Jamie to the Third District and am excited for her to join us,” Judge Southworth said. “She has proven her skill at engaging judges, clerks, court reporters, the public and other groups to keep the courts running and accessible — particularly through a pandemic.”
“Jamie’s five years assisting the trial court administrator in the First District demonstrate her capable, thoughtful approach to serving Idahoans and our courts,” Omundson said. “With her talented background in court operations, she was a natural choice to help lead the Third District.”
