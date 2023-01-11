New supplemental levy to be presented to voters on Pi Day

The Payette School District Track and Field facility is pictured Tuesday afternoon. District officials voted Monday to put an updated supplemental levy to voters, seeking $500,000 per year for two years. Upgrading and maintaining this facility is one of the items officials aim to fund with this levy.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — March 14 is known as “Pi Day,” which not only celebrates the mathematical sign of pi but also pizzas and other pies. This year, March 14 will also be the day the Payette School District asks its patrons once again for a piece of their pie.

At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Payette School District Board of Trustees addressed a resolution to present a two-year renewal of its supplemental levy to voters. The existing two-year supplemental levy is presently $400,000 annually. 



