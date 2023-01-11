New supplemental levy to be presented to voters on Pi Day

The Payette School District Track and Field facility is pictured Tuesday afternoon. District officials voted Monday to put an updated supplemental levy to voters, seeking $500,000 per year for two years. Upgrading and maintaining this facility is one of the items officials aim to fund with this levy.
PAYETTE — March 14 is known as “Pi Day,” which not only celebrates the mathematical sign of pi but also pizzas and other pies. This year, March 14 will also be the day the Payette School District asks its patrons once again for a piece of their pie.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Payette School District Board of Trustees addressed a resolution to present a two-year renewal of its supplemental levy to voters. The existing two-year supplemental levy is presently $400,000 annually.
This year, however, the district is seeking $500,000 annually. According to the resolution, as obtained by the newspaper Monday evening, this represents a tax of $44.91 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value per year, through June 30, 2025.
The present levy represents $35.93 per $100,000 per year.
“The main reason [is] … to ensure that we can keep up with the maintenance of our track, since that is a community asset to us, as well as something all of our schools utilize,” said Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall.
Following is a breakdown of the proposed purposes for the increased levy.
• Repair and upgrade existing track: $200,000
• Field maintenance equipment, including fencing and mowing equipment: $100,000
• Curriculum updates: $500,000
• Building security, including new cameras: $90,000
• Compensation and benefits to retain staff: $110,000
“We do have major curriculum needs that are coming up,” noted Board Clerk Barbara Choate. “Our prior contracts have expired in elementary … reading and in secondary history and geography, those kinds of things.”
When asked during a public comment session how the district is sharing information about the proposed levy, Choate told those in attendance that the district has information on its website and schools’ Facebook pages. She also reminded attendees that levy information is published in the newspaper.
“We’re really trying to get the word out there,” she said.
Trustee Candita Strong moved to adopt the resolution as presented and place the proposed levy on the ballot, seconded by Trustee John Thebo. The motion carried with a voice vote of 4-0.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
