New state representative talks tax relief, farming rights

Newly-elected District 9 Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, as she appears on her campaign website. Gallagher will take over Seat A this December, following the end of Ryan Kerby’s present term.

 Photo courtesy of Jacyn for Idaho website

By Corey Evan

Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE COUNTY — Following a busy 2022 Primary Election, newly-elected District 9 Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, spent the days following the election taking down her many campaign signs from around the area. But now that those have been put away, she has taken the time to share her goals with the newspaper in a May 20 email.

A newcomer to the political arena, Gallagher said she had to learn the ropes as she went along this election cycle.

“Running for office doesn’t come with a guidebook, so it’s a challenge to know what to do and when,” she wrote. “We ran a truly grassroots campaign with great volunteers that worked hard!”

Upon taking office, Gallagher says she aims to protect traditional Idaho values and help keep taxes low.

“We need to bring back the grocery tax bill that was previously passed by both the house and the senate, but got vetoed by the previous governor. We don’t need to use more taxpayer dollars to create another committee to define food, we already had a bill that was passed.”

She also aims to continue efforts to provide property tax relief and protect small farms and ranches against federal overreach, abortion and any future vaccine mandates.

“Proactive legislation to protect peoples rights to make health decisions for THEIR own body,” is what she stated support for. “No one should be forced or coerced into putting a foreign substance in their own body. No one should be forced or Coerced to wear a medical device.”

But above all else, Gallagher said, “Our number one job as legislators is to protect the rights of the people. I intend to do that as best as I can.”

Gallagher is expected to be sworn in during the first week of December.



