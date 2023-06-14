New Plymouth to add crosswalk signals near schools

A pedestrian crosswalk is pictured in front of New Plymouth Elementary School on Tuesday. New Plymouth city and school officials’ collaborations to install crosswalk signals adjacent to New Plymouth schools are paying off, with installations to take place by July 30.
NEW PLYMOUTH — While school’s out for summer, city officials in New Plymouth are gearing up to make improvements to the paths local students and their parents take to school when classes go back in session. Plans have been laid to install crosswalks leading up to certain school campuses where none presently exist.
Proximity to traffic is a concern city officials have been working to address; For example, while New Plymouth’s elementary and middle school campuses are located away from the most traveled roads in town, New Plymouth High School is located there and is adjacent to a six-way intersection on North Plymouth Avenue in New Plymouth’s downtown core.
According to Beau Ziemer, New Plymouth public works superintendent, the crosswalk installation there is a collaboration between city officials and the New Plymouth School District.
“[The] job is slated to be finished by July 30,” he wrote in an email Monday. “We do not expect it to take that long but you never know now days with lead times on materials.”
The project is anticipated to cost $230,000 and is funded with a mix of state funding and funds from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.
In an interview prior to the New Plymouth School Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Monday, Chairman Marc Haws shared his thoughts on the project.
“I just can’t emphasize how important this is; We’ve been working on this project now ever since I’ve been on the board,” he said. “You wouldn’t think crosswalks and student safety would be so difficult, but by the time you go through all the approvals and the engineering studies and then the funding, it’s been quite a project but we’re thrilled about it.”
New Plymouth Elementary will see a crosswalk installed directly in front of the campus. While officials are unable to install crosswalks at the six-way intersection on North Plymouth Avenue due to present Idaho Transportation Department restrictions, New Plymouth High will see a crosswalk installed near the north side of its campus.
U.S. Highway 30 runs through downtown New Plymouth.
“Nothing worries us more than kids going to school in the dark or going to and from and traffic going by,” Haws added. “[The intersection] is as bad as any intersection in this state, as far as the confusion involved. It may not have all the traffic some of the other ones have such as Fairview and Eagle or something like that, but it’s got us really concerned … It’s really a mixture of jurisdictions and streets. It’s quite a deal!”
In Payette, crosswalks presently exist near McCain Middle School and Payette High School. In Fruitland, they are presently installed in the vicinity of the Fruitland elementary and middle school campuses, as well as on Main Street in front of Treasure Valley Classical Academy.
Crosswalks with signage are present elsewhere in Payette County, though only a limited number of non-signaled crosswalks have flags for pedestrian use.
