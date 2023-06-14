New Plymouth to add crosswalk signals near schools

A pedestrian crosswalk is pictured in front of New Plymouth Elementary School on Tuesday. New Plymouth city and school officials’ collaborations to install crosswalk signals adjacent to New Plymouth schools are paying off, with installations to take place by July 30.

NEW PLYMOUTH — While school’s out for summer, city officials in New Plymouth are gearing up to make improvements to the paths local students and their parents take to school when classes go back in session. Plans have been laid to install crosswalks leading up to certain school campuses where none presently exist.

Proximity to traffic is a concern city officials have been working to address; For example, while New Plymouth’s elementary and middle school campuses are located away from the most traveled roads in town, New Plymouth High School is located there and is adjacent to a six-way intersection on North Plymouth Avenue in New Plymouth’s downtown core.



