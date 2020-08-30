New Plymouth students resume educational pilgrimage

NEW PLYMOUTH — On Aug. 24, students attending classes in the New Plymouth School District returned to campuses, marking the first collective pilgrimage by the Pilgrims since schools closed in March due to COVID-19.
In an email on Aug. 25, Superintendent David Sotutu said no significant issues have arisen to date.
“Our first days of school have gone well,” wrote Sotutu. “Our students have responded well to our safety guidelines. We are continuing to use data from Southwest District Health specific to our community to inform decisions on school operations.”
In a Twitter post dated Aug. 10, Sotutu reminded parents that options for their students to attend off-site are still available, even as the District opens for classes under level one of its operation plan.
“Our schools will be open for all students everyday with safety measures in place,” wrote Sotutu. “Online school with support from our teachers, curriculum, & devices is still an option for parents.”
Payette County remains under a ‘red’ health alert levelaccording to Southwest District Health, with the next update set for Sept. 2. New Plymouth has a seven-day average daily incidence rate of 0.97 cases per 10,000 people as of Aug. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.