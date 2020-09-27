New Plymouth repurposes former District office

NEW PLYMOUTH — As administrators at the New Plymouth School District get settled into their new offices at the Internet Truckstop building, the newspaper learned a little more about the future of the district’s former office building from Superintendent David Sotutu in an email on Sept. 22.
The district officially relocated to its new administrative offices on Monday, Sept. 21.
“For right now, the old district office will be used as office space for our maintenance and transportation departments,” wrote Sotutu.
Despite its small size, the district made its former administrative offices work since before 1980.
“The school district offices had been in that other location for at least 40 years. That building was built as a school in 1901.”
According to E.J. Fiztsimons, author of the ‘Earl History of New Plymouth, Idaho’ website, the building has also been referred to as the Old Grey Building. When New Plymouth was first settled as a farming colony in 1896, until the building’s construction was complete, students in New Plymouth attended classes at the town Hall building.
Three years later in 1904, a building known as the little brick school house was built.
The new administrative office is located at the northwest corner of the building at 222 N. Plymouth Ave. Suite A. The exterior of the office is not presently marked, but Sotutu said signage is expected to be added to the offices as early as next week.
The first public meeting to be held at the office, the next regular New Plymouth School Board meeting will be held at the new offices on Monday, Oct. 12.
