Members of the New Plymouth High School Class of 1978 talk during a reunion luncheon held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Plymouth, as pictured on Friday. The class took part in several events as part of their 45-year reunion celebration.
Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
Several members of the class gather outside of Immanuel Lutheran Church for a photo Friday afternoon.
NEW PLYMOUTH — A lot has happened in the last 45 years: The world population has grown by more than 3.5 billion people, the U.S. has seen eight presidents come and go, the Soviet Union broke up and Czechoslovakia split.
But there was a lot more for the 40-member New Plymouth High School Class of 1978 to look back on as they gathered for class reunion activities the week of Aug. 9. One of their activities included walking with one of the parade floats in the Payette County Fair Parade on Aug. 9.
The newspaper caught up with members of the class, as well as spouses and peers from other classes, during a potluck luncheon held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Plymouth Friday afternoon. Following are examples of memories shared by several of the classmates.
“My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude for all these people, they’re so awesome,” said Tera Holdworth. “We’re family.”
Karen Kays said seeing everyone again has brought joy to her heart. She was involved in the school’s band and drill team
“Just to be able to see everybody again … It’s been a long time,” Kays said.
Kays said that it feels weird to see a different building housing New Plymouth High today. The building which housed this class burned down in December 1984.
“I know when I heard that it burned down … I was like, ‘Why couldn’t it have done that when we were in school?’ That’s the first thing I said” she said.
Margaret Fosberg said the reunion meant picking up where they left off for her and her peers.
“I was on drill team, played volleyball, and I was in swing choir which was directed by Theron Brown’s dad. Actually, after we graduated … we toured Europe for three weeks singing. It was a blast.”
Also present at the luncheon were two of their teachers, Bruce White and Keith Hinkley.
“I’ve remembered all of those faces,” said White, who taught this class as a new teacher in that era. “I’ve remembered them, after 35 years of teaching, better than my last kids I taught. I thought that was kind of interesting. I go ‘Wholly mackerel!’”
“Everybody’s older,” Hinkley observed. “Some, they’ve changed way too much.”
White added that he felt this class gave him the career launch he needed.
“I know I had four different [classes] when I was at New Plymouth; I had not a clue what I was doing, man. But I was one page ahead of the kids, so that was all I needed, I guess, at the time.”
He added that he feels a closer friendship with members of the class now, as time has moved on.
