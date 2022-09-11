New Plymouth alum sings about ‘Millionaire’ dreams

NEW PLYMOUTH — When New Plymouth alum Seth Alexander was six years old, his grandfather presented him with a gift — his first guitar. Just days later, his grandfather died.
Today, Alexander is honoring his grandfather’s memory in the world of country music with the release of his new country single, “Millionaire.”
“My grand dad and I both shared a strong connection with music and I have been keeping it alive in his honor and as my passion,” he told the newspaper in a Sept. 7 email.
Originally born in Oregon, Alexander lived in New Plymouth as a child, and into his teens. He describes New Plymouth as being “a place I remember fondly and still call ‘home.’”
While his grandfather helped catalyze his love of music, Alexander said the inspiration for “Millionaire” came from his grandmother.
“I sat in her kitchen as a young boy singing Hank Williams’ ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.’ I told my grandmother: ‘If I was a millionaire I could tour the world singing my songs to billions of people, and I’d be famous!’ She replied positively with, ‘You are a millionaire; you have a family that loves you.’”
While Merriam-Webster defines a millionaire as “a person whose wealth is estimated at a million or more (as of dollars or pounds),” Alexander said he prefers to define it based on his grandmother’s teachings.
“I define ‘Millionaire’ as being loved, wanted and accepted by others. That’s something money can’t buy.”
In addition to his grandfather, Alexander derives his musical influence from the works of George Strait.
“My self-discipline, drive and determination is what keeps me going; I’m inspired by my own hard work. At the end of the day, my ‘success’ will be the product of my hard work. Nobody will outwork me! (lol)”
Presently, he is single but has a fur-child —- a four-year-old Doberman he calls Myla. He indicated he is open to getting married sometime in the future.
“My future plans are to keep doing what I love (writing, recording and performing). My goal, no matter the struggle or the hurdles, is to never quit. I plan to write songs, record, tour...and repeat!”
Alexander cites his Heavenly Father and support team of producers, friends and family as his main support group.
“And most important, the supportive fans.”
Noteworthy is that to this day, that first guitar is a prized possession of his.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
