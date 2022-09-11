New Plymouth alum sings about ‘Millionaire’ dreams

Seth Alexander is seen in this promotional photo. The New Plymouth alum released his new single “Millionaire” on Friday, with a music video to go live on YouTube Sept. 16.

 Photo submitted by Kat Atwood | Music City News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW PLYMOUTH — When New Plymouth alum Seth Alexander was six years old, his grandfather presented him with a gift — his first guitar. Just days later, his grandfather died. 

Today, Alexander is honoring his grandfather’s memory in the world of country music with the release of his new country single, “Millionaire.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments