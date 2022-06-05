New name for sports complex?

The Payette River Sports Complex in Fruitland, as pictured on Wednesday. Councilor Kari Peterson is seeking community input on a potential name change for the facility, as city officials agree that the name does not fit the park’s purpose.
FRUITLAND — “What’s in a name?” That’s the question posed by Juliet Capulet, the famous star-crossed character created by playwright William Shakespeare, and the question on the minds of the Fruitland City Council as they consider renaming the city’s newest park, the Payette River Sports Complex.
As the council discussed at its May 23 meeting, the entire name stands to be exchanged wholesale for something else. Part of the problem is the name causes it to be confused as being in the city of Payette, according to Councilor Kari Peterson.
“Stuart [Grimes, city administrator] and I talked about it a little bit, but then my kid had soccer practice. And they’re like, ‘Oh It’s at the Payette River Sports Park.” Well, half of them went to Payette, along the river walk,” said Peterson. “I feel like it’s going to cause some confusion, and it’s our park.”
During the council’s conversation, City Engineer Jerry Campbell acknowledged that the park’s name has caused more confusion than just affecting kids’ practices.
“I agree that it’s a poor name for that park,” said Campbell. “I’ve always kind of felt that and talked to Stuart about it once before.”
To make matters even more interesting, Campbell noted that irrigation equipment which was ordered for the complex ended up in Payette which he attributed to the park’s name.
Campbell added that the complex isn’t even intended to be a sports-focused park.
“I think it’s a misnomer that it’s called a ‘sports complex,’ because it’s not a sports [park],” he added. “The city council made it clear that it was never intended to be a complex that had events and functions. It’s just a practice field.”
Councilor Kari Peterson proposed having a naming contest involving the Fruitland community and the Payette County Recreation Department. The council agreed to allow Peterson to move forward with outreach efforts to solicit ideas and participants for a new name.
