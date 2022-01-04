Craig Jensen officially assumed the role of Payette’s Mayor during Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, as he took the oath of office which was administered by City Clerk Becky Stratton. As Jensen vacated his former council seat, newly-elected Councilor Bobbie Black also took the oath of office to take it over, as Councilors Kathy Patrick and Ray Wickersham were sworn in for new terms.
The ceremony saw dozens of supporters fill the council chambers.
Following the council’s regular meeting on Dec. 20, Jensen expressed his gratitude to Payette voters.
“Thank you for the overwhelming support. I appreciate that,” he said. “I sounded like I got my message across to most of the voters, and so I appreciate [them] coming out and voting for me.”
Aside from expressing desire to lead meetings as well as he believes Williams did, Jensen said he planned to develop a roadmap toward accomplishing his and the council’s goals.
“What I want to do is, the next meeting, kind of lay out an agenda of what we plan on doing for the next year or two, and what we plan on working on, what we’re trying to move forward, what we’re trying to do in regards to being more open with the public.”
As he expressed during his campaign, Jensen said he plans to hold more ‘town hall’ meetings to address the public’s concerns.
Post-election, he said there’s no bad blood between him and opponent Daniel Lopez.
“It was a great election; he ran a good campaign. It was stiff competition, but now we’re on the same team.”
Speaking of team, former Deputy City Clerk Bobbie Black rejoined the team during Monday’s meeting, this time as a city councilor.
“I have two things I’d really like to get accomplished on my term,” said Black in a separate interview on Dec. 20. “Keeping up the infrastructure, the replacement of the infrastructure in the city is very important. And completing the Kiwanis [Youth Lodge] building, for a community center.”
Black said completing infrastructure and community center upgrades is what she based her campaign on. As far as those who ran against her for the open council seat, now she hopes they come to her with their concerns.
“Come to the meetings and enjoin us,” she says to them. “Get involved.”
