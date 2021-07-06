New Idaho landslide inventory database to assist with hazard mitigation

MOSCOW — The Idaho Geological Survey has released a new statewide inventory of landslides that will assist emergency managers and planners with hazard mitigation and identification of problematic hot spots.
The project was sponsored by the Idaho Transportation Department and performed by the Idaho Geological Survey, a state agency hosted by the University of Idaho as a special program in the university’s Office of Research and Economic Development.
The inventory, which contains more than 2,400 landslide entries spanning from prehistoric to active events, is posted on the IGS website and can be accessed through an interactive webmap service. Data were compiled from archives, unpublished IGS field observations, analysis of LiDAR derived imagery, satellite images and newly mapped landslides. The transportation department has also incorporated the information in its highway plans.
“The study represents a live catalog of mass movements across the state with a particular focus on transportation corridors and urban areas,” said Claudio Berti, state geologist and IGS director. “The database is a tool for documenting and assessing slope stability hazards. It is not intended to predict future events, but to document known events and show broad patterns of occurrence.”
The database replaces a static map published in 1991 not suitable for modern digital analyses and will be kept up to date as new events occur or new information becomes available. Field data collection applications were developed to aid in this effort and facilitate uniform and rapid information input by IGS and ITD personnel.
Landslide problem areas in Idaho include: Bonners Ferry, Clearwater River Basin, Horseshoe Bend, Boise Foothills, Hagerman, U.S. Highway 95 between Pollock and Lucile and Highway 26 between Swan Valley and the Wyoming border. Geologic characteristics of the bedrock, fractures, systems, precipitation, regional hydrogeology, vegetation, wildfires and steepness of hillslopes are contributing factors in landslide initiation and development.
