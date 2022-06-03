New city hall: Still more work to do

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
NEW PLYMOUTH — After many months of delays and discovery of work needed to bring the project up to code, progress still inches along on the conversion of downtown space for the new home of New Plymouth City Hall and the Armoral Tuttle Public Library.
As part of a construction update to the New Plymouth City Council, Project Manager Brandon McCurdy from EKC Construction of Boise spoke to the council during its regular meeting on May 16. Regarding change order number 18, he said that construction costs have increased, and that any profit his company would earn from this project is minimal.
The construction method involved — which includes demolition of a room added to the back of the building by a previous owner — has already been approved by the council, as part of making the facility compliant with local and state building codes.
Councilor Eileen Balcer admitted that she still finds the increased costs to be shocking.
“I’ll be honest; I think this is quite … an excessive amount for a back room,” said Balcer. “It just seems like maybe we need to do without right now.”
According to City Engineer Andy Gehrke, the building’s rear parking area needed to be redone to allow for rainwater drainage away from the building.
City Clerk Danielle Painter acknowledged that the project is likely to go over budget, but investment monies are set aside already for it. Besides, she noted, work is needed to make the building compliant with federal law.
“There’s nothing we can really do about it at this point,” said Painter. “The building’s not complete, so we can’t even get in it. And it’s not [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant, and that’s why you have to finish it. We couldn’t even use the building … The construction costs are continuing to rise.”
Balcer agreed with that point, acknowledging, “I definitely understand that every minute it seems things go up. But this was a shock for me.”
After Balcer expressed she wanted to assure that taxpayers were not being taken advantage of, Painter testified that all increased cost estimates have documentation filed with the city to back them up.
“Across the industry, we’re seeing about an 8% rise in material costs since March,” said McCurdy in his comments to the council, calling the increase “ridiculous.” “As far as being taken advantage of, I can tell you right now we’re not in that line of business. We have a very reasonable fee. We’ve gone beyond the call of duty to spend the last two months to get [crews] together … willing to go out to New Plymouth to do this work for us.”
McCurdy said barring anymore surprises, the additional 60 days needed for the project should be all his team needs.
“It seems like a small job, but there’s a lot more to it than it looks from a contractor’s standpoint,” he added.
Despite her reservations about the costs involved, Balcer moved to approve the change order, seconded by Councilor Heather Airoldi. The motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 4-0.
The latest change order comes with an additional cost of $238,060, which was previous estimated at approximately $140,000.
An official cost estimate for the whole project was unavailable before press time. The project is expected to reach substantial completion on July 15.
As previously reported, the new city hall’s building was donated to the city by Truckstop.com Founder Scott Moscrip.
