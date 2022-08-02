New catering service, eatery busy as a Bybee

NEW PLYMOUTH — In an era when you can get one dinner just about anywhere, one New Plymouth family is bringing its different take to the dinner table. Jacob and Amy Bybee launched Broken Bowl Catering in July, bringing their iteration of barbecue to the party whenever you want it.
If you prefer going out for dinner, they also own the Bybee-Q-Pit in New Plymouth.
Amy Bybee discussed her family’s businesses with the newspaper in a phone interview Friday.
“My husband’s actually been cooking since he was 14,” she said. “He started at a pizza place and we went to high school together [at Lakeview High School in Lakeview, Oregon] … When we graduated together in 2005, he got an offer from a catering company in Utah and so we moved to Utah and he started working for the catering company there and fell in love with it.”
The couple have been married 17 years. They have five children; Dillon, Kami, Milly, and twins Evelyn and Madeline.
So far, Amy Bybee said, business has started well for her family.
“Once mac and cheese and the Dutch oven potatoes are gone, and the baked beans, it’s kind of hard to build a meal without our signature sides in stock. So we start tapering down and closing shop” once supplies are below half of what is planned for the day, she said.
Amy said her family’s signature dishes include St. Louis-style pork ribs, pastrami, pulled pork and citrus-smoked chicken. All side dishes are made in-house, including Dutch oven potatoes, baked beans, buttery corn, pasta salad with mediterranean sauce, potato salad and multiple varieties of coleslaw which are rotated depending on the day’s specials.
She told the newspaper that Jacob is well-known for his beef brisket, which is smoked for “18 hours of love.”
“He’s really good at pretty much everything he attempts; He just decides, ‘You know, I want to make this’ and he puts in the research to make it right and then when he executes it’s always phenomenal.”
The Bybee-Q-Pit is at the Truckstop.com Building on N. Plymouth Ave, open Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings until the day’s supplies run out. You can also order online from the Bybee-Q Pit through the Toast takeout app by searching “Bybee-Q Pit.”
“We’re hoping to expand depending on when we renew our lease, but for right now we’re limited to just Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”
Amy said Broken Bowl Catering is available “24 hours.” For more information, phone (208) 405-6867 or visit brokenbowlcatering.com for more information.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
