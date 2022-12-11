New ambulance cost rises significantly for Payette County

A Payette County Paramedics vehicle is parked outside of Fruitland City Hall, as pictured on Wednesday. Ambulance Director Rick Funk obtained $10,196 from the Fruitland City Council on Nov. 28 to cover the added cost of a newly-ordered ambulance, which was changed from a 2022 model to a 2023 model by Ford, which is building the new unit.
FRUITLAND — Payette County Ambulance Director Rick Funk drove in to the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Nov. 28 with need to shift additional funds toward the purchase of a new Ford Transit 350 ambulance unit. The unit was previously ordered and paid for in full.
However, Funk said, the production schedule at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri has seen Payette County Paramedics’ order modified by the company. Instead of a 2022 model, the ambulance will now be a 2023 model.
However, to hold the department’s spot in the traffic queue, Funk said it needs to pay an additional toll of $10,196 to get the 2023 model.
“Unfortunately, Ford came back and said this is what it’s going to cost if you still want your build,” Funk told the council, noting he had set aside $150,000 for the purchase.
Funk said other manufacturers were considered, but only Ford could continue to offer the unit his department needs.
“We’ve looked for Dodge, Chevy, all of them. Can’t get any of them,” he said.
Councilor Kari Peterson moved to green light Funk’s request for the additional $10,196 toward the new unit, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried with an unanimous vote of 4-0.
The funds will come from the city’s Ambulance Fund, from the ambulance line item. In a Friday email, Funk stated that the original cost of the new ambulance was $154,903. With the model year change, the cost has increased to $165,099.
Funk did not indicate whether a price guarantee was in effect, but did say that the ambulance was originally paid in full.
In a Thursday email, Elizabeth Kraft, public relations representative for Ford Motor Company, said challenges related to production of its products continue to affect its customers.
“We are experiencing extremely high demand for our products at this time. We are continuously looking for ways to break supply chain constraints and grow production volumes,” wrote Kraft. “Scheduled orders in a given model year that are pushed to the next model year are price protected. Ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors contribute to pricing considerations and customers who have unscheduled orders in our system could be impacted. We encourage customers to work with their local dealer should they receive an alert on a cancelled order.”
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
