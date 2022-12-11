New ambulance cost rises significantly for Payette County

A Payette County Paramedics vehicle is parked outside of Fruitland City Hall, as pictured on Wednesday. Ambulance Director Rick Funk obtained $10,196 from the Fruitland City Council on Nov. 28 to cover the added cost of a newly-ordered ambulance, which was changed from a 2022 model to a 2023 model by Ford, which is building the new unit.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — Payette County Ambulance Director Rick Funk drove in to the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Nov. 28 with need to shift additional funds toward the purchase of a new Ford Transit 350 ambulance unit. The unit was previously ordered and paid for in full.

However, Funk said, the production schedule at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri has seen Payette County Paramedics’ order modified by the company. Instead of a 2022 model, the ambulance will now be a 2023 model.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments