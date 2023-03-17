National Honors Society raises funds for Rose Advocates

Members of Fruitland High School’s National Honors Society present a check for $700 to Rose Advocates, as pictured Monday morning. Pictured, from left, Amy Williams, Hope Phipps, Annika Williams, Daniella Redman, Ember Mosman, Millicent McGinnis and Veronica Vasquez.
FRUITLAND — Some students raise funds for their own fun activities. But members of the Fruitland High School National Honor Society has been raising funds for someone else’s activities: Sheltering those in need.
The newspaper met with the club’s leadership ahead of a check presentation held Monday morning. In an interview, Advisor Amy Williams said the club’s donation came from a Butter Braid pastry fundraiser its members held this school year.
“All the kids in the group participated and as a group they decided that Rose Advocates is where they wanted to make a donation,” said Williams.
Club Secretary Millicent McGinnis made the suggestion to conduct this fundraiser.
“I just wanted to do something that would give back to people who really needed help in the community,” said McGinnis. “I think the women and childrens’ shelter is a good place.”
All of the club’s members are seniors, according to Williams. She said she selected Butter Braid pastries to fundraise with based on positive response from the community.
“A lot of the teachers buy the Butter Braids, it’s a very popular pastry. I knew that that would be something that’d be very successful.”
And successful it was, bringing in $700 for Rose Advocates. Present to accept the donation were Executive Director Veronica Vasquez and Shelter Director Daniella Redman
“This is amazing; This is going to help in so many ways,” said. “Sometimes you just have people that come with the clothes on their back, and family.”
As such, Rose Advocates provides the basics for those visiting the shelter.
“That is so awesome!” said Vasquez to the club’s members. “Thank you so much for thinking of us, and realizing that there is a need in our community for things like this. I appreciate it.”
“Our shelter is full right now, so we do have needs all over the place,” Redman added. “When victims come in, we don’t have them buy shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper, anything like that, cleaning supplies … Rose Advocates, we pay for all of that when they are there. This is an amazing donation.”
