National Honors Society raises funds for Rose Advocates

Members of Fruitland High School’s National Honors Society present a check for $700 to Rose Advocates, as pictured Monday morning. Pictured, from left, Amy Williams, Hope Phipps, Annika Williams, Daniella Redman, Ember Mosman, Millicent McGinnis and Veronica Vasquez.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — Some students raise funds for their own fun activities. But members of the Fruitland High School National Honor Society has been raising funds for someone else’s activities: Sheltering those in need.

The newspaper met with the club’s leadership ahead of a check presentation held Monday morning. In an interview, Advisor Amy Williams said the club’s donation came from a Butter Braid pastry fundraiser its members held this school year.



Tags

Load comments