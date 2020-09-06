NAMI Idaho reaches out for National Suicide Prevention Awareness month

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Idaho, NAMI’s state organization in Idaho, is pleased to announce a new website at namiidaho.org. One feature that is exciting is a calendar of current support groups that meet in four areas of the state – Far North (Sandpoint), Treasure Valley, Wood River Valley (Hailey/Ketchum) and Upper Valley (Idaho Falls). The calendar will be updated as the areas expand or schedule changes.
The support groups were normally face to face before COVID-19. Now they are all on-line with some also meeting face to face. These support groups are open to anybody in Idaho, regardless of where you live.
This is a landmark moment that enables our local NAMI affiliates to offer support group access to people and areas that do not have a local NAMI affiliate or are remote. This was a necessary adjustment to COVID-19 and a silver lining to an otherwise dark cloud. The affiliates have support groups for persons living with mental health challenges and others for the families. The Wood River Valley affiliate also have a Spanish speaking family support group - Grupo de Apoyo para Familiares de NAMI.
Check it out at the “Calendar” link on our website.
NAMI Idaho is also announcing September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month — a time to share resources and stories to shed light on this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. We use this month to reach out to those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and connect people to treatment services and support groups. It is also important to ensure that individuals, friends, and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention.
While suicide prevention is important to address year-round, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month provides a dedicated time to come together with collective passion and strength around a difficult subject. The truth is, we can all benefit from honest conversations about mental health conditions and suicide, because just one conversation can change a life.
The NAMI Idaho website does have information on resources available during a crisis and others for responding to issues before they are a crisis.
Throughout September, NAMI, the national organization, will continue to amplify its “You Are Not Alone” campaign, which builds awareness with digital tools and storytelling that make connection possible during a climate of physical distancing. The NAMI community is always here to help, reminding everyone that you are not alone.
Learn more here: https://bit.ly/2QT8YA7 and use these social media hashtags: #SPM20, #NotAlone and #helloidaho.
