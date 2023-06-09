PAYETTE — Payette fire crews responded to a residential structure fire in the vicinity of 10th Avenue North and North Sixth Street Wednesday afternoon. The fire required response by multiple fire units due to the afternoon heat, according to Fire Chief Steve Castenada.

“Because of the temperatures yesterday [in which] firemen get spent pretty quick, we had two engines from Payette city and one engine from Fruitland,” he said in a phone interview Thursday.



Tags

Load comments