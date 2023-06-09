A Payette firefighter dons his breathing apparatus with the help of his colleagues before battling a residential fire Wednesday afternoon. The Payette Fire Department had help from Fruitland crews in battling the fire, in the vicinity of 10th Avenue North and North Sixth Street.
Photos courtesy of Coben Hoch | Lots of Trails Media House, Payette -www.lotsoftrails.com
A Payette firefighter dons his breathing apparatus with the help of his colleagues before battling a residential fire Wednesday afternoon. The Payette Fire Department had help from Fruitland crews in battling the fire, in the vicinity of 10th Avenue North and North Sixth Street.
Photos courtesy of Coben Hoch | Lots of Trails Media House, Payette -www.lotsoftrails.com
A firefighter rescues a cat from the affected structure. Three cats were inside when the fire started, with all of them making it out safely.
Fire Chief Steve Castenada addresses family members as fire crews work to stop the fire.
PAYETTE — Payette fire crews responded to a residential structure fire in the vicinity of 10th Avenue North and North Sixth Street Wednesday afternoon. The fire required response by multiple fire units due to the afternoon heat, according to Fire Chief Steve Castenada.
“Because of the temperatures yesterday [in which] firemen get spent pretty quick, we had two engines from Payette city and one engine from Fruitland,” he said in a phone interview Thursday.
Despite being extinguished by crews, the fire reignited during the evening which necessitated a second response by fire crews.
Castenada noted that the no occupants was home at the time of the fire. That is, unless you count their pets.
“They have three cats and they were all fine,” he said.
What helped prevent the fire from causing further damage was that the occupants had installed an automatic fire detection and notification system to alert themselves and emergency responders, said Castenada.
The point of origin was the living room, with the fire contained to that area and only smoke damage occurred to the rest of the structure. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of press time, according to Castenada.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.