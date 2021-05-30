Mr. Poppy comes to town to honor fallen heroes

PAYETTE — Giving out pin-on poppies has been a tradition of the American Legion since the 1920s, in which members of the organization and their communities wear them to honor the nation’s fallen heroes. Historically, it’s a tradition which has been symbolically represented by a young lady chosen by members of Post 33 of the American Legion Auxiliary to be “Miss Poppy” … until now.
After his 11-year-old sister Violet Loon served as Miss Poppy in 2019, nine-year-old Rylan Loon expressed that he wanted to follow in her footsteps.
“Each year, the American Legion Auxiliary picks someone to be a Miss Poppy and they give the mayor of their town a poppy, and they distribute poppies and the money goes directly back to help veterans and their families,” said De Leah Eavenson, president of the Payette chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 33, in a phone interview Thursday. “His sister was Miss Poppy in 2019 and he wanted to be Mr. Poppy.”
Rylan was originally supposed to be Mr. Poppy in 2020 and ride in the Apple Blossom Festival parade, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept him sidelined.
“So, he’s Mr. Poppy again this year,” said Eavenson. “He’s a son of the legion … he wanted to participate in that, which is really fun to me because I think that he’s the only one I know of. We had to get permission from … American Legion national so he could be Mr. Poppy.”
Eavenson said Rylan’s zealous nature is what stood out about him.
“He realizes how important [giving out poppies] is and he’s a sixth-generation American Legion member,” said Eavenson. “His great-great-great-grandfather was in World War I, his great-great-grandfather was in World War II and I’m his great-grandmother.”
Eavenson said she has been a legion member for 51 years. As far as having a Mr. Poppy again in the future, she said it depends on which kids come along to fit the role.
“We might have another one or next year we might have a Miss Poppy,” said Eavenson. “We just have to vote on that and see who is willing to … pass out poppies and be in the parade and everything.”
Eavenson the main thing the legion keeps in mind in selecting a Mr. or Miss Poppy is honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield, to protect American freedom.
“Poppies are a memory to remember our veterans that have passed, our war heroes that didn’t come home. That’s what the poppy is all about. World War I, Flanders Field, there were 12,000 military buried there. The next spring, the whole field was full of poppies. So the American Legion Auxiliary in 1920 adopted that as our flower and we distribute them in May to show respect to our war dead.”
Eavenson reminds readers that remembering the some who gave all is the reason for Memorial Day’s observance each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.