PAYETTE COUNTY — One tab is just not enough to hold all of the great and not-so-great stories which have been written in Payette County in 2022. As we prepare for 2023, the IE invites you to reminisce on more of our picks of the best stories from the outgoing year.
Payette’s new mayor gets to work
After serving three terms as Payette mayor, Jeff Williams decided against running for a fourth term in 2021 when then-City Councilor Craig Jensen announced his mayoral campaign that August, in which he became the winner in November 2021. Jensen was sworn in in January, and has since spearheaded a program of town hall meetings to gather input on issues affecting the city. These include a restart of the Downtown Payette Revitalization campaign.
New Plymouth City Hall’s new digs
The city of New Plymouth saw myriad delays in moving to its new location, one block south of its previous home. These delays mainly centered on change orders needed to bring the building up to code and labor shortages affecting the project. In July, the New Plymouth City Council voted to seek liquidated damages against EKC Construction of Boise, the firm responsible for the project, citing a lack of communication between its leadership and city officials.
The new location finally opened on Dec. 12. The building which now houses city hall was donated to the city by New Plymouth alum Scott Moscrip, and is expected to also house the Armoral Tuttle Public Library at a later date.
Extraordinary session
Idaho Gov. Brad Little called an extraordinary session of the Idaho Legislature on Sept 1, to vote on one bill — House Bill 1. The bill provided $500 million to address inflation and property tax costs to Idahoans, Provide $410 million in funding to the state’s public school income fund and in-demand careers fund through the state’s sales tax, and consolidated income tax brackets to 5.8% for individuals and corporations.
The bill passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 55-15 and the Senate 34-1 before Little signed it into law. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, voted against the bill, while Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, voted in favor.
In voting ‘no,’ Boyle told the newspaper “We are not an agency of the executive but have acted as one for at least a decade instead of being a true check and balance as designed by our Constitution. This has to stop.”
New ambulance requires emergency cash transfusion
Payette County Paramedics placed an order for a 2022 Ford Transit-based ambulance at a cost of more than $150,000 this year. However, the order was bumped to a 2023 model by Ford as the 2022 model’s chassis went out of production, and on Nov. 28 Ambulance Director Rick Funk would obtain an additional $10,196 toward the purchase, despite having already paid for the 2022 model. A representative for Ford Motor Company expressed that the company is seeing high demand for its vehicles, and that orders being bumped up a model year happens from time to time.
Community mourns Gary Duff
Longtime American Legion Post 33 Commander Gary Duff died on March 10, one day before his 66th birthday. A celebration of life was held for him at the Payette Community & Senior Center on June 25, complete with a 21-gun salute by Treasure Valley Military Honors.
Noteworthy is that prior to his death, Duff spearheaded an effort to bring in new flooring to the post facility where he served during his latter years. That effort came to fruition on Oct. 11, as new laminate floors were installed there by volunteers from The Home Depot.
And last, but most certainly not least ...
Independent-Enterprise gets new look
Designed by Reporter Corey Evan, the Independent-Enterprise’s print pages received a makeover which went live on Jan. 2. Evan spent a total of six months working on the design, with input from Editor Leslie Thompson and then-Publisher Brad Bailey. This was the first comprehensive redesign the newspaper had received since November 2002.
What’s next? You’re just going to have to keep your eyes peeled for more great content in the Independent-Enterprise to find out. Have a happy and safe New Year!
