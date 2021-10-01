Modernizing Fruitland online

FRUITLAND — DataReportal reports that over 4.8 billion people use the internet every day, with over 257 million new users logging on every day. As technology evolves, officials in several cities in Idaho are working to evolve with it.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland City Council heard a proposal to modernize the user experience for the over 5,000 residents who may use the city’s website. Todd Disraeli, owner of Disraeli Designs, pitched a full redesign to the council, including features to improve the overall user-friendliness of the website.
Disraeli, who first approached Councilor Ed Pierson with the proposal before this meeting, said he has 20 years of experience in marketing and web design, and has also worked to modernize the city of Star’s website.
“Mainly functionality, more than anything” is Disraeli’s focus, as he told the council.
One problem with the city’s present website, as noted by Disraeli, is that it uses a government-issued template by GovOffice. He notes that that limits how the city is able to configure* it.
Because of this limited functionality, Disraeli said the website doesn’t presently reflect the city’s character.
“It doesn’t look like Fruitland at all, and the image there right now [on its homepage] is … in a farm field, with a bunch of high rise buildings,” he said. “I think everything for every department should reflect the city of Fruitland.”
Disraeli proposed designing the site to better adapt to both mobile and desktop formats, and to bring the website into better compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. He also noted holes in departments’ descriptions, such as a lack of such at the wastewater department.
Disraeli emphasized making the site easier for all people to access, noting the main Ada County website as being an example of access issues, with forms being hard to find in many cases.
“When I go to Ada County’s website, I can never find anything I want. My goal would be to make everything super-easy, no matter what your aptitude is.”
Disraeli proposed having a forms that can be filled out on the website, while continuing to offer downloadable copies for users who wish to use them. He also aims to make the website more capable of capturing electronic signatures and accepting payments for city services.
“For people like Ed [Pierson], who aren’t tech-savvy, the still need helping hands. I’m not trying to take you guys all-online and hardcore high-tech, I like to, when I build stuff like this … keep things easy for people.”
Disraeli proposed making a similar website for the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce as well, noting that it is similarly limited in its functionality.
Pierson moved to table the proposal, to allow Disraeli to provide a cost estimate for him to take over the design and maintenance of the website, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
