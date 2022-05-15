Purchase Access

By Corey Evan

Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — It had been two years since the Fruitland School District’s Migrant Education Program was able to hold its parent advisory council meetings. But when the program returned with its first meeting of the year at Fruitland Elementary School on May 5, parents welcomed the return with open arms.

That’s according to Leyla Menjivar, migrant liaison for the district. There, not only could parents and students learn more about college assistance for migrants and high school equivalency programs, and about their agriculture labor rights, the youngest members of their families were able to take part in group activities hosted by a Disney princess.

“We had over 61 people attend,” wrote Menjivar in an email to the newspaper on May 9. “The children also had a surprise visit from Elsa while older kids stayed with parents and learned about our local resources and education scholarships.”

With COVID-19 restrictions having by and large gone, Menjivar said the time was right to get back together.

“The Parent Advisory Council for the Migrant Program has been inactive for some time and I felt it was important to pick up the meetings again to bring the community together.”

Despite spending time away from each other, Menjivar says interest in the program remains buoyant.

“Parents were very excited that meetings are starting back up again because we are bringing new resources, speakers, and entertainment,” she said. “They also feel that it is good opportunity to voice out their concerns and needs of their students in schools and how to better their children academically. I want to make sure that every parent can feel comfortable and appreciated about their language and culture in their schools and that their needs are met.”

According to Sandy Valadez, director of federal programs and special education, the PAC’s goals include:

• Parents who have preschool aged children will increase their skills for supporting their child’s school readiness skills at home.

• Parents of all school age students will increase their skills for supporting their child’s academic skills in the home.

• Mentoring services will be made available for grades 6-12 to increase academic and graduation outcomes.

The council will next meet this fall. Parents and students can phone their migrant liaison or visit sde.idaho.gov or fruitlandschools.org for more information.



