Elsa from Magical Princess Idaho is pictured reading to kids grades kindergarten, first grade, and second grade in the Fruitland Elementary School gym area doing supervised activities on May 5. She was one of several features of the Fruitland School District Migrant Education Program’s first PAC meeting since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elsa from Magical Princess Idaho is pictured reading to kids grades kindergarten, first grade, and second grade in the Fruitland Elementary School gym area doing supervised activities on May 5. She was one of several features of the Fruitland School District Migrant Education Program’s first PAC meeting since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos by Leyla Menjivar
Elsa is seen with Kindergarten student Alison Bradshaw, as she completes a ‘Princess Class’ called "How to be a Princess" and earns her crown.
In the Fruitland Elementary Cafeteria, parents, middle school and high School students are learning about the College Assistance Program, High School Equivalency Program, and Agriculture Labor Rights.
Valeria Guadarrama from Boise State University tells attendees about The High School Equivalency Program called HEP.
1st grade student Oscar Moncada Zavala takes part in activities.
FRUITLAND — It had been two years since the Fruitland School District’s Migrant Education Program was able to hold its parent advisory council meetings. But when the program returned with its first meeting of the year at Fruitland Elementary School on May 5, parents welcomed the return with open arms.
That’s according to Leyla Menjivar, migrant liaison for the district. There, not only could parents and students learn more about college assistance for migrants and high school equivalency programs, and about their agriculture labor rights, the youngest members of their families were able to take part in group activities hosted by a Disney princess.
“We had over 61 people attend,” wrote Menjivar in an email to the newspaper on May 9. “The children also had a surprise visit from Elsa while older kids stayed with parents and learned about our local resources and education scholarships.”
With COVID-19 restrictions having by and large gone, Menjivar said the time was right to get back together.
“The Parent Advisory Council for the Migrant Program has been inactive for some time and I felt it was important to pick up the meetings again to bring the community together.”
Despite spending time away from each other, Menjivar says interest in the program remains buoyant.
“Parents were very excited that meetings are starting back up again because we are bringing new resources, speakers, and entertainment,” she said. “They also feel that it is good opportunity to voice out their concerns and needs of their students in schools and how to better their children academically. I want to make sure that every parent can feel comfortable and appreciated about their language and culture in their schools and that their needs are met.”
According to Sandy Valadez, director of federal programs and special education, the PAC’s goals include:
• Parents who have preschool aged children will increase their skills for supporting their child’s school readiness skills at home.
• Parents of all school age students will increase their skills for supporting their child’s academic skills in the home.
• Mentoring services will be made available for grades 6-12 to increase academic and graduation outcomes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.