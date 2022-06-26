Mayor weighs in on VFW delays

By Corey Evan
PAYETTE — A sign next to the A&W restaurant on Payette’s Main Street marks the proposed site of a future Veterans of Foreign Wars hall. However, after five years of planning and consultation with city officials, the project remains stalled.
In response to this delay, Wendy Adamsen of Fruitland wrote a letter to the editor which ran in the Argus Observer on June 19.
It reads, in part, “The VFW has spent $1,000’s adhering to all the City’s requirements and yet every time they revise their architectural plans, the city finds yet another reason to reject these plans. Recently, there were so many changes the city is wanting, now they have to start from scratch…keep in mind that they have been trying to work with the city for over 5 years! It’s very discouraging for all involved which in my opinion I think that’s what the City of Payette wants, is for them to just give up!”
However, in an emailed statement to the newspaper on Wednesday, Mayor Craig Jensen said that’s just not the case.
“As a matter of fact I asked each city councilor at our meeting on June 20 and everyone wholeheartedly voiced their support of this project,” wrote Jensen. “Since this project was started there have been numerous changes to the kind and size of the building to be constructed. But if you are not a developer you probably didn’t realize that when you make structural changes from the original plans, that the new plans need to be reviewed just like the original.”
In a phone interview with the newspaper on Thursday, Adamsen saidshe wrote her letter to the editor not as one directly involved in the project, but as an indirect observer.
“I don’t have a personal involvement, other than my dad [Mike Adamsen] belongs to the VFW and I’ve become friends with the Quartermaster Al Cole. And that’s really where all my information has come from,” said Adamsen.
She acknowledged that she has not personally interacted with city officials in this regard.
“Al Cole has had a ton of interaction with the city. He’s been the one trying to get their plans approved and get the permits, and then [city officials] find another reason why they’re not good enough and they deny the permit. So he tries again. I mean, it’s been going on for five years.”
Cole declined to comment on progress, stating that discussions between VFW and city officials remain ongoing. A request for comment by city officials on the present status of the project was pending as of press time.
Jensen said he courages Wendy Adamsen and those involved in the project to reach out to him with their concern.
“This is my open invitation to call me at (208) 740-4641 and see if we can resolve this situation to your satisfaction … The city of Payette would love to have the VFW building located in our city.”
He further stated he looks forward to the project’s future completion.
