Mayor talks pool strategy

PAYETTE — The Payette Public Pool remains a very emotional subject for many Payette residents, especially now as the pool remains closed following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the Jan. 19 Payette City Council meeting, Councilor Kathy Patrick raised her concerns about the ongoing closure after talking to officials at Southwest District Health.
“I want to see something done, I’m tired of excuses, I’m tired of half-truths,” Patrick said to Williams. “What do we need to do to get you folks to hire a pool manager, so we can get this done? And why were we not told the truth? Several times, you stated Southwest Health District said we couldn’t open and that’s simply not true.”
In response to ongoing feedback received during the closure, Mayor Jeff Williams explained the ongoing strategy to reopen the pool in a Jan. 26 email to the newspaper.
“Councilwoman Patrick’s comments were very emotional to her because I believe she probably uses the pool more than any other Council Member or myself,” said Williams about Patrick’s comments. “I think it is great that she spoke out because the Citizens and taxpayers want a diverse body representing all of their interests.”
According to Williams, no health authorities have mandated that the pool cannot open. The issue according to him is ongoing staffing concerns, as they pertain to maintaining the facility clean and safe against COVID-19.
Williams cited conversations from prior city council meetings, including comments by City Clerk Mary Cordova stating that operating the pool at normal times from Sept. 30 to July 6 would cost the city $123,411, and that the pool is not a cash-generating amenity even in the summer. He also noted that Gov. Brad Little’s reopening guidelines also call for personal protective equipment for the facility.
He also cited comments by other councilors, including Councilor Daniel Lopez’ comments fro June 15 in which he stated reopening at that time would not be a good idea. Councilor Mike Kee also noted during that meeting that starting with reduced hours and limited budget could help when reopening does commence.
“In summary - without a person in charge to make sure that pool protocols are followed it has been very difficult to open without creating an environment that may cause more harm than the benefits that it will offer,” wrote Williams.
In seeking a recreation director, Williams cited a need to bring more activities and events to Payette. He noted that while tentative budgets called for $354,000 for pool operations, the final budget worked out to $404,536 which would pay for a full time manager, two full time employees and 15 seasonal lifeguards.
“The local level is more impacted by this because it is the Government that is closest to the people,” Williams added. “The elected officials always hear from the folks that are the most passionate about their causes but the elected officials need to represent the majority of citizens and taxpayers.”
Williams said he’s been told by parents that the pool needs to return to its original mission of “waterproofing our youth to prevent tragedies in the rivers, canals and ponds and providing a healthy recreational opportunity for everyone.” He mentioned that others insisted officials not worry about social distancing measures.
“I was told (and I quote), ‘I don’t care about the kids and I want it open for us.’ I politely responded that you can say that if you want but I can not because I have to represent all of the citizens and taxpayers!”
He also noted the concerns by regular patrons of pool lap swims and aerobics instruction. In all cases, Williams said leadership and collaboration would be key to resuming pool operation.
“We can do more as ‘we’ than if we just listen to the loudest advocates or opponents who just tend to think about ‘me’ … we must have a pool manager and cooperation by all.”
Williams added expenditures by citizens, including renters’ fees, make up a quarter of the pool’s operation. Following is a breakdown of tax dollars budgeted by fiscal year, according to Williams.
• 2021 - $114,936
• 2020 - $114,837
• 2019 - $126,851
• 2018 - $53,250
• 2017 - $34,713
“We have allocated 231% more in tax dollars to the pool than we did five years ago. Furthermore, the pool received 26% of the revenue we will receive from the state revenue sharing in [fiscal year 2021].”
Williams cited Idaho’s present stage two restrictions under Gov. Brad Little’s Stay Healthy Order as a primary reason to remain closed for the time being.
“It is my belief that the taxpayers accept that … being in stage two with a limited gathering of 10 persons is not (in my view) worth the cost to the taxpayers for operating the facility during the last 10-plus months especially without someone at the helm of promoting the ‘we philosophy’ of running a pool.”
Williams closed his comments by eluding to an announcement of “a new direction for the pool that will providing a healthy recreational opportunity for everyone.” He did not indicate when such an announcement was coming, except to say it was “very close.”
