Mayor declares National Volunteer Week in city

PAYETTE — For more than 40 years, the Payette Valley Gardeners Club maintained the Central Park Rose Garden, as well as the park’s flower beds, benches and gazebo, on a volunteer basis. But on Oct. 22, 2019, club president Cleo Thompson notified Payette city officials that a decline in membership and the age of those who remained meant the club would cease maintaining the garden after the 2020 growing season.
About one year later on Nov. 12, 2020, the club officially transferred its Rose Garden endowment fund to the city of Payette with a check for funds collected as charitable donations in the amount of $1,798. The club’s members were recognized for their efforts by the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Monday.
Thompson addressed the council about the history of the garden during this meeting. She was present along with club members William Lawrence, LaVaughan Beck and Donna Purdhum.
“The rose garden actually started out at old Ft. Wilson, none of you knew that,” Thompson pointed out. “There were women that went to that place and they made an agreement with a widow named Anna Hill to use her irrigation water … They [planted] that place and ended up with a lot of roses out there which after they checked with the city, they moved that into the city.”
Thompson expressed appreciation to city officials for taking on the garden’s maintenance.
Mayor Jeff Williams acknowledged that the transfer had taken “way too long,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It being National Volunteer Week this week, April 19-25, Williams read a declaration recognizing the occasion in the city of Payette.
“WHEREAS National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize and honor the countless individuals who selflessly invest in the lives of others and,
WHEREAS we have never needed the volunteerism of America more than we do today, and,
WHEREAS volunteers are finding unique and innovative ways to spread joy and meet the emotional, physical and spiritual needs of others and, even while adhering to social distancing measures, and,
WHEREAS volunteering one’s time, talents and resources have been an integral part of our heritage since the early days of our nation and it is essential we continue this tradition in giving and sharing to preserve and improve the quality of life for all citizens in our community, and,
WHEREAS the receiver is not the only one who benefits from volunteer services, for the giver reaps the rewards of improved skills and widened horizons as well, and
WHEREAS each year a special week is designated in our nation for the dual purpose of recognizing those who give of themselves and of encouraging all citizens become involved in volunteer work. And it is fitting at this time that we say thank you to all individuals, groups and businesses who have given time, energy and resources to their communities through volunteer service,
Now therefore, I, Jeffrey T. Williams, Mayor of the city of Payette, hereby proclaim April 19-25 this week to be National Volunteer Week in the city of Payette and encourage all citizens to observe this week by celebrating the important work that volunteers do throughout our community.”
Williams presented those club members present with a certificate of appreciation for their work over the course of 40 years.
“We sincerely appreciate these volunteers who have selflessly dedicated their time and have made the city of Payette such a lovely place to call home,” he said.
