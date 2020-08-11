NEW PLYMOUTH — Those who attended the Payette County Fair last week may have noticed a distinct lack of masks, with few to be found at the fairgrounds throughout the fair. To get an idea why some do while their peers don’t the newspaper spoke to several fair officials to understand their view on masking up during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
On Aug. 6, Sheep show judge Connie Jones said she wore hers during the junior competitions it “to protect others and ourselves.”
The fairgrounds consist of 784,080 square feet of space, according to Fair Secretary Cathy Myers. With Southwest District Health recommending a capacity of one person for every 64 square feet under Payette County’s ‘red’ health alert level, up to 12,251 people could be allowed there at once based on this square footage.
While most fairgoers went mask-free, Jones’ fellow judge Michelle Stoneman said she wants her students to see her doing what’s right. Both teach in Payette County schools.
“We want to set an example; I’m a teacher,” said Stoneman
While announcing during the swine show competition, Tatum Allen went without a mask so she could be heard clearly. She carried one for other tasks during the fair.
“I have been wearing a mask the majority of the time, when I’m out and around. But since I’m announcing … the mask kind of muffles my voice and makes it not as loud,” said Allen.
When asked about how worried she gets when she has her mask off, Allen said with a laugh, “not too bad.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.