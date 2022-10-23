Marc Haws speaks about making New Plymouth his adopted home

NEW PLYMOUTH – Anybody who has ever moved to a new home will tell you that it was a challenge for them in one way or another. For New Plymouth’s Marc Haws, that challenge came in the way of finding the feel of home.
In a July 19 interview, Haws shared about going from being a northern Idaho rancher to a southern one.
“I used to own a ranch up in the Coeur d’Alene area and it was so far to get to that I ended up, reluctantly, selling it,” said Haws. “When I did, I looked for a replacement property and I searched all across … out here, throughout western Idaho, northern Nevada and eastern Oregon. Man, I just was sold on this area along the Payette River, so I bought my ranch here 22 years ago.”
Haws’ ranch on the river is just east of New Plymouth city limits. He said that despite many people singing Coeur d’Alene’s praises, he’s glad to not be living there now.
“It’s a beautiful place, but I prefer the open country down here; I like to be able to look out and see Squaw Butte [as it was formerly known] and the hills and see pine trees but I don’t have to be surrounded by pine trees.”
Haws said the farmers in the community make the Western Treasure Valley picturesque in his view.
“It just makes it an idillic environment. The air’s pure, the people are great, this is like old time, old fashioned small town America.”
He further compared the area to artwork by Tim Cox and Norman Rockwell. He has a Ph. D in Modern Language and Literature, and has been a professor at the University of Oklahoma and studied law at Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, Washington, serving as a trial lawyer in previous times.
“I’m deeply committed to learning and education.”
Haws is president of the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees. He got involved in the schools in 2017 after building his present house, as his daughter was entering high school.
“We enrolled her at New Plymouth High School and suddenly that year, BOOM! There’s a volcanic eruption between the principal [Clete Edmunson] and the school superintendent [Kevin Barker] and everybody in the community picking sides. It was just a mess.”
Rather than choosing a side, he decided to help start the community’s healing process as he was appointed to take over for Ron Kovick on the board.
Haws said his motto is “get along and do things right,” and says that fight would not have happened if people lived by it before.
“The rope between the sides in this ’tug-of-war’ got pulled pretty tightly, and people are just now getting over it; My goal is to help restore confidence in the educational process here in New Plymouth, and to restore confidence in the board that administers these schools.”
Protecting traditional values and giving taxpayers good value for their educational dollars are part of that effort, he said.
Believing that a school and its district are no better than the people who presently run them, Haws praised Superintendent David Sotutu, former New Plymouth High Principal Dan Hull and present New Plymouth Middle School Principal Joe Hally for their roles in moving the community beyond the Edmunson-Barker debacle. He said Hally is the “gold standard” of principals.
Regarding teachers, “I think we have some really good teachers here, and I think we have some teachers that need to step up, and they need to start teaching.”
Haws said a pet peeve of his is people taking a government job of any kind and not doing the work required of them.
“I get really aggravated with people who want to wear the black robes, but they don’t want to make the tough decisions [and] I get really aggravated with people who want to draw the salary and have the flexibility of being a school teacher but they really do want to teach … If any of the teachers in New Plymouth School District are reading this, I hope they understand that that’s what I expect, I expect them to teach.”
He said the quality of teachers in the district is “good”, but stopped short of calling it “great” as he sees room for improvement as new teachers come to the district.
Haws said what he spotted in this community is how many people volunteer, including as youth sports coaches.
“It’s not unique … but that’s one of the high points. That’s one of the things that appeals to me about this community.”
Another is its emphasis on traditional family values.
“It’s not radical ideas that made this country,” he said. “We have challenges, and I’m not going to sugar-coat everything … I am pretty ferociously anti-drugs, whether it’s vaping or marijuana. I think that gets a lot of our kids in trouble.”
He says he tries to push children to see the value of education, so they can become successful in what they want to do in life.
Haws and his wife, Danielle, have seven children. Two of them grew up to be lawyers, one a doctor, one a dentist, one a businessman and one a nurse.
“I pushed them pretty hard in education, too,” he said.
He published his first book, “Ride a Westward Wind,” in 2021, with plans to publish future books, from New Plymouth, in future years. What else he does with his later years is “wide open.”
During the interview, he sought to praise the efforts of this reporter and this organization.
“I want to say thanks to you, and also to the Argus Observer. This is a difficult thing anymore to have a newspaper and a reporter who will serve the community. Print’s kind of going out of style a little bit and old-fashioned reporting, I really respect it. I respect the fact that you go and put the time in and attend public meetings. You listen to points of view, you write good articles and the Argus Observer is treating western Idaho … as if it’s one of the family.”
