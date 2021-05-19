Makerspace coming to Boys & Girls Club

PAYETTE — As announced in a news release on May 12, the Idaho Out-Of-School Network and University of Idaho Extension 4-H Youth Development are deploying 12 mobile, pop-up makerspace trailers in rural and underserved communities with help from the Idaho STEM Action Center, Idaho State Department of Education, Idaho Division of Career & Technical Education, Gizmo-CDA, and private partners. The Payette clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley will be one of those recipients, with a “Think Make Create” makerspace trailer arriving on June 1.
According to Idaho Out-Of-School Network director Anna Almerico, the mobile makerspaces will engage more than 3,000 children in rural and underserved Idaho communities this summer.
“Our emphasis with the Think Make Create program is to help communities that don’t have much access to quality STEM education,” said Almerico. “We’re trying to increase access so Idaho kids can get the best education possible regardless of where they live.”
She anticipates the first dozen labs will serve at least 8,000 youth within a year of being deployed.
Dana Castellani, chief executive officer for the clubs, expressed similar optimism in an email to the newspaper on May 12.
“It’s exciting to see it all in print,” said Castellani. “We are really looking forward to having a [makerspace] lab that will add tremendous program opportunities for our kids.”
And according to Payette club director Racheal Lopez, the club will not be hogging the mobile lab.
“We plan to move our mobile makerspace lab around town so not only members of the club, but members of our community can be involved,” said Lopez in a separate email Monday. “Our staff will be doing some training next week on all the great things the lab has to offer.”
Lopez said the Ontario clubhouse will also have the chance to make use of the makerspace this summer.
