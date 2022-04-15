Low rain totals not expected to have significant impact on Payette County

PAYETTE — In Malheur County, the Argus Observer has reported that drought conditions this year have resulted in anticipated delivery of just 40% of normal water volumes to local farmers. Officials in the Boise metro area are reporting similar holdback of water supplies there.
But what about Payette County? According to one water official, things here might not be as bad as in surrounding communities.
Neil Shippy, water master for Water District 65, addressed drought conditions in an interview with the newspaper on April 5. According to him, Payette County’s geography gives it a unique advantage amid drought conditions, as compared to Boise.
“We’re looking not terrible, if that’s a term,” said Shippy.
The Cascade and Deadwood reservoirs are the area’s primary water storage facilities besides Payette Lake. He noted that Payette Lake, which is situated in the upper drainage basin of the Payette River, can hold up to 34,000 acre feet (approximately 11 billion gallons) and that upward of 200,000 acre feet (65.1 billion gallons) passes through the basin annually.
“Really, our big issue is Cascade and Deadwood, really, whether they’re going to fill. Cascade’s looking a lot more promising, especially after this last storm. It’s really helping out.”
Shippy noted that his predecessor, Ron Shurtleff, told him the county doesn’t typically have two bad water years in a row.
“We may this year, so we’ll see,” Shippy said. “Out of the 20 years, last year was the first year of his career as the water master that we did not fill in the Payette. One out of 20 is not bad, the year before he started we did not fill.”
Shurtleff retired in 2021.
Despite dry conditions, Shippy said farmers in Payette County should be able to receive adequate water this growing season.
“The storages are looking promising, I think we’ll be OK. One thing that we have in the state of Idaho is, we have a law that says we have to take out local interests first; We have a Nez Perce agreement, which is the bureau will rent water from the irrigators, from their storage rights, to help flush the salmon down the river. But we have to take care of our local interests first, irrigation interests, actually.”
He stated that 2021 saw above-average use of stored water for agriculture irrigation, but even if that were to occur again the county remains in acceptable shape.
Still, present conditions have local farmers looking at planting crops which don’t take as much water to grow. Shoppers who may have noticed the absence of fresh corn at grocery stores last year may observe that again this year.
“A lot of people are choosing not to grow corn this year; With the … conflicts over there in Russia and Ukraine, there’s going to be a wheat shortage. Wheat is a much less expensive crop to grow, less input, less fertilizer, and it takes a lot less water. That’s really nice for the farmers who don’t have the full water allotment to be able to grow some wheat and make it that way.”
Shippy adds that the cost of fertilizer has doubled over 2021. He notes that the main issue with water in the Boise metropolitan area is that rights there are maxed out.
“Everything’s going to somebody; And then they have the development, they’re struggling with … the housing development and their needs for water.”
He adds that Meta Platforms, which owns the Facebook and Instagram social media platforms, announced an $800 million data center in February, to be built in Kuna.
“That’s going to take a lot of water to cool them; They’ve got a real struggle between agriculture and the development of housing.”
He notes that while Payette County’s residential growth continues, the challenges faced here are several years behind those of the metropolitan area, and that the local watershed is better.
“We’re trying to learn from things that happened in the Boise and one of them is, they built too much down in the flood plains. They built too close to the river, which really hurts if they do have a good water year. They have to do flood release in case when that snow does come off too fast, it’ll flood down there … I think they’ll go in flood stage at 7,000 CFS [cubic feet per second].”
Shippy estimates that Payette County is vulnerable to flooding only when volumes in the Payette River reach approximately 20,000 cubic feet per second.
“They have to think so far ahead, because their capacity on [the Boise River] is so much smaller than ours because they’ve allowed it to be built in too close, really is what happened over time. It’s just really grown in, and so they might start a month or two months ahead of us to get the same amount of water down the river to make room, in case there is a big runoff all at once.”
He describes these tradeoffs for urbanization a “tough deal.”
“But people need somewhere to live.”
Shippy said the biggest challenges Payette County faces this year are coordination with water rights holders, and with the people who lease water from them.
“I’m working on that, trying to get everybody on board. Some of them, historically, haven’t [leased] their water out or … made it available for someone to rent from them. I’m trying to talk to all my people, all of my irrigators that have storage rights and get them to make that available for people that may need to rent it.”
Accurate record-keeping is another challenge he noted needs to be met, as the district tightens up its tracking of water usage to avoid one user infringing upon the rights of a user that is higher on the priority list.
“Last year we got clear down to, I think the priority we ran into to was 1895; We typically will get down into the 1903, 1902 range. Sometimes, we slip into that 1895, but not as much.”
When Shippy managed the Emmett Irrigation District, he said that the area used as much as 53,000 cubic feet per second of storage in 2021. That area typically runs 20,000 he said.
That’s not to say the summer rainstorms occasionally experienced in the Treasure Valley don’t help. According to Shippy, they do.
“Not only does it cool things down [and] make it easier to irrigate your crop[s], but it also adds water to our natural flow off of this large watershed here in the Payette. It really helps that natural flow coming down on the river.”
Should a need to cut water usage occur, he said that such will be done on a percent basis to ensure fair play for all rights holders.
“We do have [an] extraordinary circumstances clause in our rental pool committee that says in times of drought they can make special rules for sub-priorities … It’s the nicest way, neighbors taking care of neighbors, basically.”
To maximize the available water, Shippy recommends that residents cut fertilizer usage. He said that using less fertilizer on lawns during dry conditions can help avoid it growing too fast and risking burn.
He also recommends those buying in to the area read up on water rights and learn what rights are available where they plan to locate, and be ready to explain what purposes they want water rights for before seeking them.
