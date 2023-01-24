Longtime band director Joel Williams announces his retirement

Fruitland High School Band Director Joel Williams tries to contain a mix of emotions, as attendees give him a standing ovation following his retirement announcement during the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 18. Williams said his plan is to graduate at the same time as his daughter, Fruitland High Senior Annika Williams.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — At the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Jan. 18, Fruitland High School Band Director Joel Williams announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. He has served as director of the school’s music program since 1995.

During the meeting, Williams told the board he was announcing his retirement early to give the district an opportunity to find his successor.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments