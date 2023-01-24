Longtime band director Joel Williams announces his retirement

FRUITLAND — At the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Jan. 18, Fruitland High School Band Director Joel Williams announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. He has served as director of the school’s music program since 1995.
During the meeting, Williams told the board he was announcing his retirement early to give the district an opportunity to find his successor.
Williams started teaching music at Mountain Home Junior High School. He said his first experience with the Fruitland band was 1983.
“I was a judges’ assistant, District 3, and there was 130 kids on the football field,” he said. “I literally said to them ‘What the hell’s going on out there?’ And it turned out that they had a band and it was a band town. Fruitland became a job that I wanted to get.”
And get it, he did, after spending time living in Alaska in 1994. That’s where he got a phone call from Dave Wells, then-band director of Boise State University.
“He didn’t even say hello, he said ‘Don’t you ever leave the country again. I’ve got a job for you,’” Williams recalled, before Coach Mike Knee met with him in Alaska and convinced him to interview for the position.
“My job has been to try and make this school and community look good,” Williams said as he held back tears.
He told the board that his successor will need their support as much as he did.
“That’s one of the main reasons why we’ve been successful,” Williams said.
In an email to the newspaper on Monday, Williams said that his retirement plans coincide with his daughter. Annika Williams’ graduation with the Fruitland High Class of 2023.
“That has kind of been the plan for awhile; that we would graduate together,” he wrote.
Some of his favorite memories with the Grizzly Band include traveling to Disneyland in California, the Fiesta Bowl Parade in Phoenix, Arizona in 2013, and performing at the Idaho Allstate Music Educators Convention in 2018. He has also enjoyed encouraging students to take part in Drum Corps during summer breaks.
“In 1999 we had 9 Fruitland students march in the Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps from Casper, WY. I was leading the brass staff then and they got to participate in the Presidential Inaugural parade for Pres. George W. Bush in 2000.”
But above all else, Williams says his involvement in the community has been dearest to his heart.
“Taking the band to State basketball tournaments and the State football championships were awesome as we got to perform on the biggest and brightest stages in the state and make our school and community look good.”
He also recalled a time when his marching band went to Timberlake High School in Spirit Lake.
“Those people did not know what to do when they rolled into the parking lot up there to see that we had the big band trailer open and were hosting a BBQ for Fruitland fans that made the trip up North. We turned that place into a Fruitland home game and the Grizzlies rolled through ‘The Machine’ in dramatic fashion in the snow and mud.”
In his retirement, Williams plans to put more time into building model railroads and fulfilling things needed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ontario.
“I’m hoping to still be involved in music in our community. I get calls to be an adjudicator for band festivals and this past fall I was the guest clinician for the Idaho District IV honor band in Twin Falls and I had a great time. I’d like to keep doing those type of things.”
Williams expressed that his experience at Fruitland traces back to Skip Bicknese dropping his name at the Fruitland School District to get him the job.
“I also have always appreciated the folks on my hiring committee, Mike Knee, Mel Person, Verna Christensen, and I don’t know if Joe Wozniak was on it, and a couple great students, at the time, Muarny and Christine. They decided to take a chance on me and I am indebted to them for this opportunity.”
For Williams, leading the Grizzly band students has been his dream job.
“The community of Fruitland is amazing and has been so supportive of the band program, ... supportive of the schools here. Doesn’t matter what it is, the town gets behind the Grizzlies and THAT is one of the things I love so much about the Highway 95 corridor. All of these little towns identify with the schools. The Fruitland band is the most visual representative of this community. People judge our town and our school by the impression that the band makes! We are Fruitland. I want to thank the community for allowing me to be a part of our collective success.”
Williams also expressed gratitude to Kurt and Verna Christensen, and Todd Clayton among others. He added that the Fruitland Band Boosters have served as a model for band boosters in surrounding cities, hosting clinics to help them improve their fundraising programs.
“So many parents have become my life long friends because of the band program and we certainly can not have the success that [we] are experiencing without all of their time, sewing, chaperoning, building, being booster officers, running trip finances and cooking for our students. There’s no way we could have don’t the things we have done without ALL of the community support! The future too, is bright and I know Fruitland will support the Fruitland band as they continue as ‘The Pride of Western Idaho.’”
