Long-term care facilities update for Feb. 19

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Even as evidence of COVID-19 variants begins to appear in the state of Idaho, the prognosis for Idaho’s long-term care facilities is stable this week. According to a Feb. 19 by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 8,997 total cases are shared by 314 such facilities.
The bad news is that 123 new cases were reported to the department since Feb. 12. The good news is that no new outbreaks were reported in the same time period.
Presently, 5,244 cases associated with 132 facilities remain active. 174 facilities have reported a collective total of 745 deaths.
183 of the affected facilities have resolved their outbreaks. An outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days, or two incubation periods, pass with no new cases reported.
There are “just over 400” such facilities in Idaho, according to the department.
Following is the latest data on confirmed and probable cases among affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties, as reported by the department.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 69 cases, 9 deaths
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
Presently, Washington County has two ongoing outbreaks, Payette County only one according to the report. Six facilities have reported a total of 16 deaths.
According to Southwest District Health, there have been 1,885 confirmed cases in Payette County and 845 in Washington County as of Monday.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3uqfWiD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.