Local women take a ‘Ride for Liberty’

PAYETTE — Going to great lengths to protect American freedom often means crossing borders to do so. For one local group of women last week, that meant crossing state lines.
Last Wednesday, Robin Brown, Lori Steiniker, Terrie Shurte and Sheila Kohr took part in the second annual “Ride for Liberty” Relay, whose website describes the event as “a nation-wide network of motorcyclists, committed to the principles of justice, tolerance and equality rooted in our Constitution.”
Shurte and Steiniker received their documents Tuesday from riders arriving from Nampa, who met them at Payette’s Doughboy statue. From there, the group transferred the documents to a group from Wyoming on Friday, who in turn delivered them to a group from Colorado at a Doughboy statue in Vernal, Utah.
“Along their trip, the women met many incredible people and saw beautiful scenery including the Teton mountains,” wrote Steiniker in an email Sunday.
Groups across the country deliver copies of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, the Emancipation Proclamation, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and new for 2021 a plea to pass the Voting Rights Act. The documents are delivered from one motorcyclist group to the next, traveling through small towns, big cities and open land to ultimately be delivered to elected officials in Washington, D.C.
“They will be delivered to our elected officials to remind them that the sinews that bind this nation are stronger than the petty partisanship that seeks to tear it apart,” stated relay officials. “This is not a protest, nor a rally. It’s a profound recommitment to our founding principles, a rededication of sorts of, by and for We The People and we are United in our aspiration of that more perfect Union our forefathers envisioned.”
To follow the relay, visit www.libertyrides.org or follow the relay on social media:
• Twitter: @LibertyRelayRDR
• Facebook: @Ride4LibertyRelay
