Local woman proposes ‘blessing box’

A community food pantry is seen outside of Red Apple Marketplace in Ontario on Thursday. New Plymouth resident Tiffany Mullin approached the New Plymouth City Council on Jan. 17 about installing a similar pantry at the city’s Kiwanis Park.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Sometimes it doesn’t take a big group of concerned citizens to tackle an issue in the community; New Plymouth resident Tiffany Mullin is taking a step to tackle food insecurity in her community.
Mullin approached the New Plymouth City Council during its regular meeting on Jan. 17 with an idea to install, what she calls, a “blessing box” at the city’s Kiwanis Park. The box would allow donors to place non-perishable food items for those in need to take from as their needs dictate.
“My husband and I would be doing the project,” said Mullin to the council, noting her husband does wood work and that durable materials would be used in its construction. “We moved here about a year ago, he grew up here and moved away.”
She told the council she had observed similar boxes installed in other communities and figured out that this means of fulfilling basic needs could be beneficial to New Plymouth residents.
“Because it’s by a market, people could swing by and drop food off. It’s in a little town, everyone can see where [it would be placed].”
In an email to the newspaper, Mullin said her family’s experience with charity inspired to seek this means of giving.
“I was inspired by seeing the success of the blessing boxes in other towns as well as my grandparents, who were always very giving and always always gave to their community,” she wrote.
The council tabled the request to install the box, citing a need for feedback from Public Works Superintendent Beau Ziemer. Mullin said she hopes to install the box in the spring, weather permitting.
A similar box, known as a community cupboard, can be found outside of Red Apple Marketplace in Ontario.
