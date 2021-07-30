Local water authorities largely hands-off amid statewide drought

PAYETTE COUNTY — It’s no secret that the Pacific Northwest is in the middle of a severe drought; the state of Idaho is dealing with 23 wildfires as of press time, according to InciWeb. To conserve water resources, some cities are looking to shorten the summer irrigation season.
In a July 21 news release, Bianca Stevenson, communications specialist for the city of Caldwell, announced that irrigation water deliveries were cut down to 70% of normal volume as of July 14 and that water would be shut off to irrigation as of Sept. 7, subject to change. She added that installation of landscaping be delayed until Spring 2022.
“The City of Caldwell will not allow any potable/domestic water to be used for irrigation purposes. Persons/companies found utilizing the potable water system for purposes outside of domestic uses may be subject to fines and penalties,” according to the release. “Caldwell Citizens showed an immediate response to early pleas for preservation of drinking/potable water as evidenced by a very helpful reduction in overall potable pumping despite the heat wave.”
However, local officials in Payette County are not resorting to such extremes to conserve water resources. In Fruitland, Public Works Director Jerry Campbell told the newspaper in a July 22 email, “We are not doing anything in regards to the drought. No cut offs, we don’t have control on shutting water off like irrigation companies.”
In New Plymouth, public works director Beau Ziemer said in a Tuesday email that he has not observed any significant impact within his jurisdiction.
“As far as municipal water, the city monitors the static level of the aquifer we are pumping from and has not seen any decline.
And as far as city run irrigation farmers irrigation company has control of our tap and they have not given me notice of reduced flow or early shut off as of now.”
However, Campbell does offer advice to the public to help reduce water usage.
“Re-adjust sprinklers, don’t over water lawns or leave hose and sprinkler running all night [and] don’t leave garden hoses running open ended,” he wrote. “Don’t allow children to play with water or water hoses, reduce car washing, listen for leaking toilets and repair toilet ASAP if needed. Watch for underground leaks and repair ASAP.”
A representative for the Payette Water Department did not respond to requests for comment before press time.
